Kate Gosselin’s Son Makes Bombshell Allegation About His ‘Jon & Kate Plus 8’ Earnings

Collin Gosselin is continuing to lodge accusations at estranged mother Kate Gosselin.

In his latest volley, Collin is accusing his mom of pilfering much of the money he earned when he and his siblings appeared with their parents in the hit reality show “Jon & Kate Plus 8.”

Old Interview Yields Fresh Accusations

According to a report in People, the allegations appeared in an interview that 22-year-old Collin gave to The U.S. Sun back in September 2025, which the Sun has released in full.

In that interview, he reiterated his demand that his mother take a polygraph test. While his previous lie detector demand involved his accusations that she was physically abusive to him, this request involves something entirely different: his insistence that she took money that was supposed to be earmarked for him and his siblings due to the years they spent on “Jon & Kate Plus 8.”

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Collin Gosselin Claims ‘All the Money Disappeared’

In the interview, Collin declared that he wanted to see his mother hooked up to a polygraph while he asked her “where all the money disappeared [to] in the court documents that I’ve been reading.”

Collin claimed that Kate “took a lot of money” from earnings that were supposed to have been set aside for him and the other Gosselin kids. “All the siblings were supposed to receive money out of a collective fund,” he explained. “I don’t want to say exactly how much it was.

“But then we saw in court that a lot was taken and [my siblings] received some, and I received a small portion that was like signed out on my name, but I can tell you that it was close to nothing, because she took so much from it,” he continued.

He’s Accusing Kate Gosselin of Throwing Him ‘Scraps’

Collin also claimed to have obtained court documents proving that he’d only been given a tiny portion of what he claimed to have been owed. “I would like to release those too,” he said of those documents.

According to Collin, he believes that his mother gave more money from that “collective fund for all eight of us” to his other brothers and sisters, specifically “the kids who live with her.” He added, “I think she just threw me, like, scraps in return.”

While he admitted that the money he did receive “helped me with my first year of college,” he also believes that what he was given was nowhere near the amount he should have received. “There’s probably money that’s still owed in my name,” he added.

When contacted by People, Kate’s attorney declined to comment about the allegations.

Collin Gosselin is Writing an Explosive Tell-All Book About His Family

Back in September 2025, Collin revealed he was in the process of writing his first book.

As Us Weekly subsequently reported, the book is titled “In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood.”

He shared further info about the book in an Instagram post. “Writing this book forced me to revisit some of the hardest moments of my life, but it also gave me something I’ve been searching for for a long time: my voice,” he wrote in the caption. “This isn’t the story people think they know. It’s the story I’ve lived.”

“In the Shadow of Eight” will hit bookstores on October 13.









