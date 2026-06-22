Collin Gosselin Is ‘Grateful’ for His Bond With Dad Jon Amid Memoir News

Collin Gosselin — one of Jon and Kate Gosselin’s eight children — shared a heartfelt tribute to his father on Father’s Day. The former TLC star’s post comes days after he announced his upcoming memoir, “In the Shadow of Eight.”

Father’s Day Tribute

Collin, 22, took to social media on Sunday, June 21, to wish his famous dad a special day.

“Happy Father’s Day Dad! @jongosselin1,” Collin began. “I love you and I am so grateful for the bond we share and how we have continued to grow closer and make great memories! You are incredibly hardworking, humble, caring and funny, and loved by all your friends and family.”

He added, “Thankful for you always 🫶🏼”

In response to Collin’s post, Jon simply commented, “Thank you.”

Collin and Jon share a special bond, after the father of eight gained full custody of the then-teenager in 2018.

Following Jon and Kate’s divorce in 2009, the mother was granted custody of their children. However, after drama surrounding Collin’s alleged behavior — which ultimately led the “Jon & Kate Plus 8” alum to enroll her son in an inpatient behavioral health facility — Jon took her to court.

In addition to Collin, his sister Hannah chose to live with Jon. The other six siblings, Mady, Cara, Joel, Aaden, Leah and Alexis, remained in Kate’s custody.

Collin Gosselin’s Book

Collin will be sharing his life story in his own words in his upcoming memoir, due out in October.

“For a long time, I wasn’t sure I’d ever tell this story,” he announced via Instagram. ”Growing up, millions of people watched my life on television. People felt like they knew me. They knew my family. They watched me grow up. But there was so much they never saw. For years, I kept those experiences to myself. Some because I was afraid. Some because I didn’t think anyone would believe me. And some because I just wasn’t ready.”

He continued, “Writing this book forced me to revisit some of the hardest moments of my life, but it also gave me something I’ve been searching for for a long time: my voice. This isn’t the story people think they know. It’s the story I’ve lived.”

The former child star received endless amounts of support from fans, including another former TLC child star Jinger Dugger.

“I’m so so sorry for all that you had to walk through, Collin. My heart breaks for you. 🙏🏻 praying for you,” the former “19 Kids & Counting” star commented.

Collin’s stepmom, Stephanie Lebo — who married Jon in November 2025 — wrote, “Soooo proud of you. What an accomplishment!! Amongst so many!! Your future is so bright. You have a strong support system. And always will. We love you. ❤️”

According to the memoir’s description, Collin “is finally sharing the truth about being held down, the basement cell where he was hidden for years, and the cocktail of powerful antipsychotics forced on an 11-year-old boy. This is a reckoning with the dark side of fame: the systems, the entourage, and the institutions that allowed one boy to be erased. This is the never before told story of how he escaped and found his way back from the dark.”

“In the Shadow of Eight” is set to release October 13.