Erin Napier Shares Rare Photo of Daughters in Special Father’s Day Post for Ben

Erin Napier and husband Ben Napier largely keep their daughters out of the public eye. However, in a special Father’s Day tribute to Ben, the HGTV star shared rare photos with daughters Mae and Helen.

Erin Napier’s Father’s Day Post

The “Home Town” star gushed about her husband in a post shared via Instagram on Sunday, June 21.

“If I went out of town for 2 weeks, he would know just what to do,” she began. “He would know how much syrup Mae likes on her waffles in the morning, and how Helen falls asleep faster if you rub her feet at bedtime. He knows when a girl is crying, she probably needs a snack, a hug and a swim. He carries us. We are the luckiest.”

In the two photos, both girls’ faces were covered. In the first, Ben carried his daughters in the pool as they posed on his shoulders. Erin strategically placed emojis over their faces. The second photo showed the backs of the girls’ heads.

“Happy Father’s Day to my favorite son in law and a tremendous girl dad!” Erin’s mother, Karen Rasberry, commented.

Erin and Ben met while both were attending college at Jones County Junior College in Mississippi in 2004. They fell in love quickly, and shortly after graduating, Ben proposed. Ben and Erin were married at University of Mississippi’s Paris Yates Chapel in November 2008.

“My mama told me that if you never want the conversation to end, then that’s the right one,” Ben gushed to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in December 2024. “And I never wanted to stop talking to her. So day six, I was in love with her and I wanted to marry her.”

In the decades since, the couple has been building an empire, largely due to the success of their HGTV series.

Erin gave birth to the couple’s first daughter, Helen, in January 2018. Mae joined the family in May 2021.

Erin Napier Talks Solo Parenting

During a 2024 appearance on “Today,” Jenna Bush Hager admitted that parenting is sometimes easier when her husband is away.

Erin, however, politely disagreed.

“No, it doesn’t work for me,” she explained. “We’re always together as a family of four. Mommy and Daddy are one unit…We’re just better as a team.”

Ben explained that because his schedule is the same as his wife’s, when one parent is away, they both are away.

“I feel like a lot of my friends are incredibly good at solo momming because their husbands work in a different location from them, and so they are used to doing things on their own,” Erin previously explained during an appearance on the “Dadville” podcast. “But if I have to solo mom without (Ben) for even an hour or two hours, the girls really misbehave and are different…As long as Daddy is there, they stay balanced and really sweet.”

Ben seconded his wife’s assessment, adding, “It’s the same if she’s not there for me.”

“They don’t like it to have just one of us,” he shared.