Joanna Gaines Shares Touching Tribute to Chip With Rare Throwback Family Video

Joanna Gaines is honoring husband Chip Gaines on Father’s Day with the sweetest message and throwback video. See what the former HGTV star said about Chip and how he always makes being a dad look easy — even when they had four kids under four years old in the back of their car!

Joanna Gaines Shares Sweet Throwback Family Video in Father’s Day Message to Chip

On June 21, Joanna took to Instagram to share a message for Chip on Father’s Day.

“This was back when we had four car seats in the car and our four kiddos were 4 years old and under. 🥹 People thought we were crazy, but you always, always made being a father look easy,” she wrote in the caption.

“Thank you for loving our five children so dang well. We love you! @chipgaines,” Joanna added.

In the video, the kids are seen wiggling and giggling as Chip drives and Joanna films from the passenger seat. She picked the Alan Jackson song “Remember When” for the video clip.

Chip and Joanna’s fans flooded the post’s comments section with messages that shared their love for the adorable throwback video.

“If only we could bottle up time✨,” one fan wrote.

Another fan noted, “What beautiful memories 🥰 … Happy Father’s Day Chip.”

“Have a nice and special father’s day,” another fan commented. “God bless you all.”

One commenter shared, “Oh I love this old video and great song too! So sweet! Happy Father’s Day Chip!”

Others wrote, “That is what abundance is,” “This is the sweetest,” and “It goes too fast ❤️.”

Chip Gaines Took His Kids on a Special Road Trip in 2025

On June 29, 2025, Joanna took to Instagram to share a glimpse at the road trip adventure Chip had with their kids.

“Chip asked the kids to go on a road trip with him for Father’s day,” Joanna wrote in the caption. “Each kid got to pick where they wanted to go and Crew chose Oklahoma first bc he wanted to see a tornado and red dirt.”

She continued, “Then on to New Mexico ➡️ Utah ➡️ Arizona ➡️ and then back in Texas to Marfa where they decided to surprise mom and get another puppy. We named her Marfa 🩵.”

“Chip, you’re such a fun dad,” Joanna added. “They’ll never forget this trip! (Video by Ella taken w/ her digital camera😍).”

Their daughter Ella captured all the trip’s fun, including highlights of the landscapes, swimming, and lake time. The video ended with their arrival home and the sweetest gift for Joanna — a new puppy.

Fans lit up the comments section, with one writing, “What a beautiful family 😍 so much love ❤️ and a new puppy, It’s fantastic 😍.”

Another fan noted, “Every family needs to do this at least once in their lifetime!”

“Bet this was the most awesome trip they’ve had in a while,” one follower commented. “What a great Dad, and each got to pick where they wanted to go. That is amazing!!!❤️🥰🥰😇”