Jasmine Roth Gushes ‘We’re So Lucky’ in Sweet Father’s Day Tribute to Husband Brett

Jasmine Roth is making sure the world knows just how lucky her family is. The HGTV star celebrated husband Brett Roth this Father’s Day with a heartfelt tribute, sharing a carousel of everyday moments that capture the kind of dad he is to their two daughters.

‘Nothing Basic About This Guy’

“Nothing basic about this guy! I could have posted 1,000 photos because every day it’s something new to take care of his girls. We’re so lucky!” Jasmine wrote in the joint post from Huntington Beach, California. “Happy Father’s Day everyone!”

The slideshow leaned into a playful, tongue-in-cheek theme, with one slide reading, “Things he does on the daily that would put basic dads into a coma.” The photos that followed more than backed it up.

A Hands-On Dad

The tribute showed Brett in his element. In one image, he pushes a stroller through an airport while one of his daughters toddles alongside him. In another, he stands at the kitchen counter chopping sweet potatoes with his daughter at his side.

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“He cooks most of the meals in our house. From scratch. And helps teach our girls how to cook too,” the overlay read.

A third slide captured him cradling one of his girls on the couch. “He hold us. All of us. And makes sure we get lots of cuddles,” it said.

Fans flooded the comments with love. “You hit the jackpot with him! I wish every kid could have a Dad like him!” one wrote. Another joked, “He’s a keeper!! (Does he have a brother?? Asking for a friend).”

The sweet tribute comes during an exciting season for the Roths.

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Jasmine, 41, announced in May that she and Brett are expecting their third child, and on June 18, the couple revealed they are welcoming another girl.

“Ahhhhhhhhh!!!!! WE ARE SO HAPPY! Did you guess it right!?” Jasmine wrote alongside the gender-reveal video, which featured the whole family.

‘I Listened to My Own Biological Clock’

In a separate post, the “Help! I Wrecked My House” host got candid about becoming a mom again in her 40s.

“Never in a million years did I think I would be pregnant at 41,” she admitted. “For generations, my family has always had kids young, and for a long time I assumed my time to have kids had passed me by.”

She explained that the timing was a choice she and Brett made together after two decades as a couple.

“We made an intentional decision to focus on our friends, family, careers and traveling, and to wait until the time felt right to have kids,” she said.

“It wasn’t always easy, but I’m so glad I listened to my own biological clock.”

Roth also reflected on the road to baby No. 3. After welcoming daughter Darla Rose prematurely and navigating a “medically complicated 4th trimester,” she felt her family wasn’t complete.

This time, she said, the pregnancy came as a happy surprise after fertility support had been needed before.