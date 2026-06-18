HGTV’s Jasmine Roth Shares ‘Honest Opinion’ About Being Pregnant in Her 40s

Jasmine Roth is expecting her third child with husband Brett Roth, something she did not expect to be doing at 41 years old.

The “Help! I Wrecked My House” star opened up about her pregnancy in her 40s.

Jasmine Roth Pregnant at 41

Roth — who shares two daughters, Hazel and Darla, with her husband — discovered she was pregnant and expecting their third child earlier this year.

After struggling to conceive Darla, and a traumatic birth story that saw the now-toddler arrive weeks ahead of schedule, Jasmine turned to her doctors before deciding to expand her family again.

“First a little backstory: We’re pregnant! Yay! This is our third baby and I’m 41. Never in a million years did I think I would be pregnant at 41,” she began in a lengthy life update on Thursday, June 18. “For generations, my family has always had kids young and for a long time I assumed my time to have kids had passed me by.”

She went on to explain that she and Brett have been together for two decades, and have “made an intentional decision to focus on our friends, family, careers, and traveling and to wait until the time felt right to have kids.”

The HGTV favorite revealed that after consulting with doctors, she was informed that she was “good to go.”

“I think one of the hardest parts of being pregnant at age 41 is not listening to the people around you who had their children younger and think that’s the only way to do it,” she continued. “Marching to your own drum is never easy and this is such a personal decision, it takes a lot of mental fortitude to keep your confidence and not start doubting yourself.”

Jasmine Roth Gender Reveal

Jasmine and Brett had an intimate gender reveal with their children. They later shared the results with anxious fans.

“Today we learned the gender of our baby and it was so special because it wasn’t just us finding out as parents — our girls got to find out too!” she gushed. “I loved sharing this moment with our family, instead of in the hospital. Their excitement has been one of the most incredible parts of this pregnancy thus far.”

Biting into a cupcake one at a time, with only one dessert filled with the baby’s corresponding color, Hazel ultimately found the lucky frosting.

“I got it! I got the gender!” she adorably shouted with a mouth full of cake.

Everyone screamed as they realized the Roths would be welcoming their third baby girl.

As for names, Jasmine has previously revealed the couple’s surefire way of choosing names for their children.

“We’ve followed two rules with our girls’ names, and I stand by them. First, the name must be phonetic and relatively straightforward to spell,” Jasmine told People in May. “If there are five different spellings, it’s probably out. Hazel and Darla both passed that test.”

“The second is what we call ‘The Supreme Court Test’ — basically, the name must sound believable for someone sitting on the Supreme Court someday,” she added. “It’s been especially helpful because our oldest is currently lobbying hard for the name ‘Cupcake.'”