Sharon Osbourne Forced to Miss Ozzy Tribute After ‘Unexpected Trip to the Hospital’

Sharon Osbourne missed a milestone tribute to her late husband, Ozzy Osbourne. She revealed that an unexpected hospitalization earlier in the week kept her from attending the unveiling of the rock legend’s statue at France’s Hellfest.

“I’m sorry I couldn’t be at Hellfest for the unveiling of Ozzy’s statue,” she wrote on Instagram. “Unfortunately I had an unexpected trip to the hospital earlier in the week.”

Sharon Osbourne Shares Gratitude After Ozzy Statue Unveiling

Even while recovering, Sharon made a point of thanking the people behind the tribute.

She praised the artist who brought the larger-than-life sculpture to life, writing, “Special thank you to @philippe_pasqua_officiel for the absolutely stunning statue!” She did not reveal what sent her to the hospital, keeping the focus on the tribute rather than her own health.

The longtime TV personality, 73, has recently stayed quiet about her health. Still, her noticeably fragile and visibly slimmer frame has worried fans over the past year.

Sharon Osbourne Receives Heartfelt Messages From Fans

Getty Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne

The comments quickly filled with love and concern from supporters around the world. “HEY SHARON! I hope you’re feeling better. And that’s an awesome statue. I wish i could see it in person!” one fan wrote.

“Ozzy would have loved that along with all the other outpouring of love from millions of others. Much love to you and your family!”

Another added, “awesome statue of Ozzy! Hope you are feeling better and it’s nothing serious!”

A third summed up the sentiment shared by many: “I hope you are okay Sharon!!! There is no Ozzy without Sharon or Sharon without Ozzy! We all love you both.”

How Sharon Osbourne Reacted to Ozzy Osbourne’s Statue Tribute

The unveiling was a moment Sharon had looked forward to for months.

She first spoke about the statue earlier this year while attending the MIDEM music industry conference in Cannes, France. As images of the sculpture appeared on screen, she beamed with pride.

“Oh, there he is. Look at him, a rock god,” she said at the time. “That is going to debut at Hellfest, and that is Jun. 18. And the whole family will be there to see it. And it’s such a great tribute. It’s amazing.”

Her absence made the day bittersweet. Ozzy died in July 2025 at age 76 following years of health struggles, including Parkinson’s disease.

In December 2025, Sharon opened up about the last moments she spent with her late husband, breaking her silence for the first time since the rock legend’s death in July.

In a raw, emotional appearance on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” released Wednesday, Dec. 10, Sharon, 73, said Ozzy seemed to know the end was close, and his final words to her made it clear.

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She remembered that he had been restless all through the night before he passed. At one point, he woke her up. “I said, ‘I’m already bloody awake, you’ve woken me up,’ ” Sharon said. “And he said, ‘Kiss me.’ And then he said, ‘Hug me tight.’ “