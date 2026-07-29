Ozzy Osbourne Receives Unique Halloween Honor At Universal Theme Parks

A year after his death, Ozzy Osbourne is being celebrated in an unexpected but fitting way: With his very own haunted house. More specifically, heavy metal’s Prince of Darkness is serving as the twisted inspiration for a walkthrough attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort’s annual Halloween Horror Nights event.

Now in its 35th year, the fright-fest has already announced nightmare-fueling houses based on popular genre entries “Evil Dead Burn,” “Hellraiser,” “Sinners,” and “Stranger Things,” but this latest reveal should prove the most pulse-pounding for passionate fans of the iconic music pioneer.

Prince of Darkness is Perfect Fit for Haunted House

NBCUniversal Universal’s’ Halloween Horror Nights pays tribute to heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne.

While a haunted house based on a musician might sound like an odd fit, it’s far from the first time HHN has leveraged the medium to raise guests’ goosebumps. In fact, some of the event’s most creative and popular attractions have been inspired by musical artists, including Alice Cooper, The Weeknd, and Black Sabbath, which Universal and Osbourne collaborated on back in 2013.

But this latest effort, dubbed “Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness,” may be the most ambitious – and scariest – musician-inspired house yet. Based on the rock legend‘s solo career, the experience will span 45 years, beginning with his formative years in Birmingham, England. But don’t expect a history lesson or museum-like walkthrough, as Universal is calling the tribute a “living horror movie” and “terrifying trip through his disturbing world of rock and roll.”

Further details from Universal shed even more light – and plenty of suffocating darkness – on what Ozzy fans can expect when they enter the immersive experience.

“The haunted house transports fans to where it all began, in Birmingham, England, home to John Michael “Ozzy” Osbourne. Starting with “Crazy Train,” Ozzy Osbourne’s most famous song, guests will travel through time from his early childhood to the Osbourne Asylum, inspired by his iconic album Diary of a Madman. As they weave through the decades, the unique iterations of Ozzy’s persona will come to life, from Madman Ozzy and Werewolf Ozzy to the Prince of Darkness, the moniker he earned in the 1970s.”

Of course, the house won’t just tingle spines and curdle blood, but also assault the ears in the best way as brave parkgoers are treated to beloved bangers from Osbourne‘s acclaimed solo albums, including “The Blizzard of Ozz,” “Diary of a Madman,” “Bark at the Moon,” “No More Tears,” “Scream,” and “Ordinary Man.”

Sharon and Jack Osbourne Call Haunted House ‘Wonderful Tribute’

Getty Jack Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne.

The highly anticipated attraction – opening August 28th at Universal Orlando Resort and September 3rd at Universal Studios Hollywood – has also gotten the seal of approval from the late artist’s loving family.

“Ozzy never stopped pushing boundaries, and he loved anything that gave fans a new way to experience his music and the worlds he created. Halloween Horror Nights has done an incredible job bringing that spirit to life. Walking through these haunted houses, you’ll recognize so many moments inspired by his music and imagination. It’s a wonderful tribute to Ozzy, and we hope fans have as much fun experiencing it as he would have had seeing it come together,” Sharon and Jack Osbourne shared in a joint statement, via Universal.

If you’re planning a trip to experience the Prince of Darkness’ twisted ride in person, you can secure tickets to both coasts’ HHN events right here.