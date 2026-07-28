‘Evil Dead Burn’ Lands Streaming Release Date

Sébastien Vaniček’s “Evil Dead Burn” stretches the boundaries of the iconic franchise. With a cast that includes Souheila Yacoub (“Dune: Part 2”), Tandi Wright (“Pearl”) and Hunter Doohan (“Wednesday), the blood-soaked Deadite rampage adds an exciting link to the growing Sam Raimi-forged series, which continues to deliver gruesome kills and buckets of guts.

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Originally, the film had an NC-17 rating, but the studios requested major cuts. “They aimed for a particular scene where I was like, ‘Okay, that’s the moment where it’s going a little bit too far.’” Vaniček told Dread Central. “At some point, you just have to leverage a little bit and trim a little bit. We didn’t remove anything. We just played a little bit with things.”

After grossing $63.5 million globally at the box office, “Evil Dead Burn” is heading to streaming.

Latest ‘Evil Dead’ Sequel Hits Streaming

“Evil Dead Burn” arrives on streaming on August 4, 2026. It’ll be available for rent and purchase on Apple TV and all other major digital retailers.

Sam Raimi surprisingly handpicked Sébastien Vaniček to write and direct “Evil Dead Burn.” Even so, Vaniček approached it as “if it was my own, as if it wasn’t even in a franchise,” he said in a recent Reddit Q&A. “Sam gave me all of the freedom I needed.” After writing the script, Vaniček met with Raimi, and they “read the whole script together, and then he asked me questions, to be sure he understood the movie.”

Yacoub has big boots to fill. She follows several iconic franchise characters, including Ash (Bruce Campbell) from the original trilogy and Beth (Lily Sullivan) from “Evil Dead Rise.” Yacoub portrays Alice, the new protagonist and Final Girl, which Vaniček wrote to have “a lot of weaknesses, paradoxes,” he said in the fan chat.

“Some people will say, ‘Oh, because she’s a French girl, she’s a Parisian in the middle of all these Americans,’ but for me it’s more like she’s really more grounded,” he continued. “That’s the only thing I wanted to create to make the connection between the audience and her even more important.”

Sébastien Vaniček Eyes ‘The Mask’ Remake & More

The “Infested” and “Evil Dead Burn” director believes it’s long overdue for a remake of the classic ’90s comedy, “The Mask,” based on a series of comic books. “I think I would dig into ‘The Mask,’ but make it closer to the comic books,” he said. “The comic books are actually very, very violent and dark.”

As far as what else he’d love to tackle in the future, Vaniček is interested in heading to the Middle Ages. “I love period movies. My favorite movie of all time is ‘Gladiator,’ set in Italy. There’s definitely a lot of things like that we can do with France,” he told fans on Reddit, “especially in horror or genre films, which are always a very interesting playground.”

The Deadites will return to the big screen in 2028 with writer/director Francis Galluppi’s “Evil Dead Wrath,” a prequel to the 1981 original film starring Charlotte Hope, Jessica McNamee, Zach Gilford and Josh Helman.