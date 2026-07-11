10 Extreme Horror Movies to Watch After ‘Evil Dead Burn’

“The Evil Dead” franchise continues expanding with Sébastien Vaniček’s “Evil Dead Burn.” Expected to make a $25 million opening at the box office, the latest Deadites rampage sees the Sam Raimi-forged series stretch its boundaries away from the Bruce Campbell films and TV show in favor of new characters and gruesome situations. It certainly worked for the previous entry, 2023’s “Evil Dead Rise,” which grossed over $147 million globally.

Ahead of “Evil Dead Burn,” HBO Max added the entire “The Evil Dead” franchise to its current streaming catalog for a refresher or if you’ve never seen them before. The Rotten Tomatoes critic census contends that the 2026 film is the “meanest, nastiest and ickiest” film of the franchise yet. That’s a tall claim following Fede Álvarez’s 2013 remake/sequel “Evil Dead,” which features some of the most nauseating and unhinged blood and gore of the series.

“Evil Dead Burn” might arouse the audience’s bloodlust for films just as mean and gruesome. But don’t worry, here are 10 extreme horror movies you need to watch after you’ve seen “Evil Dead Burn,” all now streaming on your favorite services.

Eden Lake

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James Watkins’ 2008 film, “Eden Lake,” takes no prisoners with its terribly grim story. A young couple, Jenny (Kelly Reilly) and Steve (Michael Fassbender), head out to the woods for a rejuvenating weekend getaway. When lounging by the lake, they encounter a group of teens with only one thing on their minds: mental and physical torture. What transpires over 90 is pure hell on earth and ends with one of the most emotionally shocking endings in horror history.

“Eden Lake” is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Speak No Evil (2022)

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The original “Speak No Evil” from 2022 focuses on themes of people-pleasing, submissive behavior and compliance under duress. Director Christian Tafdrup, who co-wrote the script with his brother Mads Tafdrup, tightens the screws in one couple’s spinelessness. While on vacation in Italy, Bjørn (Morten Burian), his wife Louise (Sidsel Siem Koch) and their daughter Agnes (Liva Forsberg) befriend Patrick (Fedja van Huêt) and Karin (Karina Smulders), who later invite them to their home in the Netherlands. It’s all just a friendly reunion of friends, right? Things quickly turn sinister when Patrick and Karin psychologically and physically taunt and stalk their guests. “Speak No Evil” also ends with a needlessly cruel ending that may leave you exhausted and emotionally drained.

“Speak No Evil” (2022) is now streaming on Shudder.

Martyrs

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Writer/director Pascal Laugier burrows down deep for a story about childhood trauma and revenge. Lucie (Mylène Jampanoï) endured the unimaginable as a kid. Now, she seeks pure vengeance on those who abused her. She’s joined by her friend Anna (Morjana Alaoui), also a victim of severe abuse. Together, they concoct a plan that leads them further into a heinous underworld where they must suffer even more pain to unearth the catharsis they desperately need. Laugier shows mutilation that will be forever lodged in the viewer’s brain; it’s that dark and sadistic.

“Martyrs” is now streaming on Tubi.

The Sadness

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“The Sadness” is hard to stomach. Writer/director Rob Jabbaz turns the virus/zombie genre on its head. A couple reunites during a viral plague that turns sufferers into flesh-hungry, blood-sucking maniacs who have no limits to their depravity. Nothing is off limits to what Jabbaz has in store, leading to some of the most wicked scenes that audiences have ever seen.

“The Sadness” is now streaming on Shudder.

Calvaire

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Also known as “The Ordeal,” Fabrice Du Welz’s “Calvaire” follows a performer making his way through nursing homes and other communities to demonstrate his skills. But his car breaks down during his trip in a secluded, derelict village. Welz co-wrote the script with Romain Protat, and it contains truly uncomfortable sequences involving pigs and the young man that will make the viewer squirm in their seat.

“Calvaire” is now streaming on Tubi.

When Evil Lurks

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Writer/director Demián Rugna takes the French Extremity approach with “When Evil Lurks” and turns it into something even more agonizingly ruthless. The setup is quite simple: two brothers combat a demonic possession in their town. It’s unlike anything they’ve ever witnessed, going from zero to 180 in the blink of an eye. If you’re a dog lover, you might want to sit this one out.

“When Evil Lurks” is now streaming on Shudder.

Wolf Creek

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Greg McLean’s “Wolf Creek” is akin to “Eden Lake” in style, tone and story. It’d be surprising if the latter did not take a few pages out of the former’s playbook. Serial killer Mick Taylor (John Jarratt) kidnaps three backpackers and proceeds to hunt and torture them in his shed. Even if the viewer has previously plunged into extreme horror before, nothing will prepare them for the nihilistic and depressing finale.

“Wolf Creek” is now streaming on Pluto TV.

MadS

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A one-shot horror film, “MadS” sees writer/director David Moreau testing the boundaries of filmmaking. The camera sweeps through city streets as it follows a manic outbreak after several individuals snort a mysterious powder. It travels from person to person, with some truly inventive and mind-blowing camera work that only heightens the frantic nature of the visceral epidemic.

“MadS” is now streaming on Shudder.

Antichrist

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“Antichrist” is something else. Writer/director Lars von Trier doesn’t just make you watch a series of unfortunate and nasty events, but he also shoves you directly into the story. After the death of their infant son, an unnamed couple, played by Willem Dafoe and Charlotte Gainsbourg, travel to a secluded cabin in the woods to reconnect and process their grief. But as their headspace decays, so do their inhibitions to torture one another. Several scenes are so brutal, they’re downright indescribable.

“Antichrist” is now streaming on Mubi.

Inside

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The most savage entry on this list is Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo’s 2007 film “Inside.” When a psychotic woman breaks into pregnant widow Sarah’s (Alysson Paradis) home on Christmas Eve, she wreaks unholy terror on Sarah and her unborn child. It goes without saying, but “Inside” requires a big content warning for traumatic images and pure devastation. It’s hard to imagine this is a Christmas movie.

“Inside” is now streaming on Tubi.