Netflix ‘Da Vinci Code’ Series Finds Its Robert Langdon — and It’s Not Tom Hanks

The books of Dan Brown have become international bestsellers that spawned a hit film franchise.

Directed by Ron Howard, beloved Hollywood icon Tom Hanks portrayed mystery-solving symbology professor Robert Langdon in “The Da Vinci Code” and its two sequels.

Now, Netflix is developing an upcoming series based on one of Brown’s thrillers, and producers are honing in on finding the project’s star.

Morgan Spector in Talks for Upcoming Series

HBO Morgan Spector in a scene from ‘The Gilded Age.’

Variety is reporting that actor Morgan Spector has been circling the role, and is in negotiations to play Langdon in Netflix’s upcoming adaptation.

According to the outlet, the logline for the upcoming series reads, “Symbologist Robert Langdon races against ancient forces and time to rescue a missing scientist and her groundbreaking manuscript whose discoveries have the power to forever change humanity’s understanding of the mind.”

Spector is best known from HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” in which he portrays cunning railway magnate George Russell. Variety notes that if Netflix proceeds with the project, he’ll continue to appear in “The Gilded Age” while juggling both roles.

Rebecca Hall May Be Cast as the Female Lead

Also in contention for the project is British actress Rebecca Hall, recently seen in producer Ryan Murphy’s FX series “The Beauty.”

Hall is likewise in discussions with producers, and if a deal is struck would play the missing scientist.

Netflix Adapting Dan Brown’s ‘The Secret of Secrets’

The forthcoming series will be based on the sixth book in Brown’s series, “The Secret of Secrets.”

In the New York Times bestseller, Langdon travels to Prague to attend a lecture by noetic scientist Katherine Solomon (with whom he’s romantically involved). She’s on the verge of publishing a book containing some bombshell discoveries about human consciousness “that threaten to disrupt centuries of established belief,” per the book’s publisher, Penguin Random House.

“When a brutal murder catapults the trip into chaos, Katherine suddenly goes missing—and her manuscript disappears. Desperate to find the woman he loves, Langdon embarks on a thrilling race through the mystical landscape of Prague, ruthlessly hunted by a powerful organization and a chilling assailant sprung from the city’s ancient mythology,” the synopsis continues. “As the action expands to London and New York, Langdon plunges into the dual worlds of futuristic science and historical lore — navigating a labyrinth of codes and symbols . . . and finally uncovering a shocking truth about a secret project that will forever change the way we think about the human mind.”

Expectations High for Upcoming Series

The series is being produced by Carlton Cuse, whose past TV projects include “Lost,” “Psycho” prequel “Bates Motel,” FX vampire thriller “The Strain” and Amazon’s John Krasinski-starring “Jack Ryan” series.

Understandably, hopes are high that transforming “The Secret of Secrets into a Netflix series will be a massive hit, given the success of Brown’s books.

Dan Brown’s ‘Da Vinci Code’ Books Are a Publishing Phenomenon

Much like J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” books, Brown’s novels have become a phenomenon in the publishing world, worming their way into pop culture.

Brown’s novels have been translated into 56 different languages. All told, his books have sold more than 250 million copies.

Meanwhile, “The Da Vinci Code” and its sequels have grossed a combined $2.24 billion at the box office.