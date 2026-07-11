‘Devastated’ Bunnie XO Stopped Eating After Jelly Roll Split, Nearly Hospitalized for Malnutrition

Bunnie XO has been putting on a brave face ever since news her split from Jelly Roll. However, she’s been keeping her deepest, most painful moments to herself.

Despite her public antics — including TMZ’s report of “passionately making out” with 24-year-old reality TV star Dylan Wolf — she’s opening up about the heartbreak she’s trying to overcome.

Bunnie Was Blindsided When Jelly Roll Filed for Divorce

In the latest edition of her “Dumb Blonde” podcast, she opened up about the true depth of her sorrow after the “Save Me” singer filed divorce papers following a major argument on Mother’s Day.

Bunnie admitted she did not take the news well. “I couldn’t even stand up because I was so … devastated,” she said, revealing that her friends “took turns watching me, not just because I wouldn’t eat, but because you guys were so scared for my mental health. None of you guys would leave me alone.”

As she revealed, her ex-husband’s decision to end their 10-year marriage was a gut punch that sent her reeling. “I was on the floor screaming, crying, because I could not understand what the [expletive] was going on,” she shared.

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Bunnie Stopped Eating and Lost 20 Lbs

What fans didn’t know was that Bunnie’s physical condition had deteriorated so much that at one point her friends became so worried that they put her on an IV.

“Because I was going to have to go to a hospital because I was not eating, I was not drinking,” she said, with one of her co-hosts describing her condition as “malnourished.”

Throughout that ordeal, she recalled, “I lost 20 lbs.”

Fans Will Never See Her Cry

According to Bunnie, she’s totally fine with sharing her vulnerability with her fans, but insists they will never see her in her deepest moments of weakness.

“That’s the [expletive] that you guys don’t see,” she said. “When it comes to seeing me be weak, I will never let you guys see that side of me. I think I cried one time on a vlog when Jay and I broke up in 2018. And I promised myself I would not do that.”

Ultimately, she explained that “to be honest with you, I don’t like being that vulnerable because yes, it makes me human, but at the same time I want women to know you’re going to … get through it, you’re going to survive.”

She Doesn’t Want Her Divorce to Define Her

“I don’t want the divorce to become my entire personality,” she added.

“I don’t want to be the poster child for divorce. I don’t want people DM’ing me saying, ‘I’m so sorry your husbnd left you.’ You guys really don’t know the whole story. You guys only know bits and pieces.”

Ultimately, she’s refusing to let her divorce become the defining thing about her. “There’s so much more to me than just one painful chapter in my life,” she continued. “And there’s so much more that I want to talk about, and I want to create, that I want to laugh about, that I want to experience with you guys,” she told her listeners.