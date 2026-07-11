How XLOV Turned Years of Rejection Into a Global Breakthrough

It’s easy to look at XLOV today and assume their success happened overnight. The K-pop group has sold-out shows, millions of social media followers and a growing international fanbase. But according to People, their journey was anything but easy. Years of failed auditions, survival shows and relentless training came before their breakthrough.

The group’s confidence is now impossible to miss. During a recent showcase in New York City, the four members joked with fans, performed energetic choreography and teased an eventual U.S. tour. Group leader Wumuti even promised the crowd, “We bring dance, we bring vocals, we bring face cards, we bring vibes.”

That bold attitude reflects where XLOV is today. Getting there, however, took years of perseverance.

Years of Rejection Before XLOV

As reported by People, three members first crossed paths during a televised survival competition in 2023. Nearly 100 contestants competed for just nine spots. None of them reached the final lineup.

Looking back, Wumuti does not see the experience as a failure. They called it “one of the most valuable chapters” of their life. They added that it became “an incredibly meaningful part” of the journey because it eventually led the members to each other.

For Rui, the years that followed were just as unpredictable. They moved between companies and continued searching for the right opportunity.

“I kept searching for the right place.”

Hyun faced a different challenge. Instead of appearing on television, they spent seven years training behind the scenes. Day after day, they practiced in front of mirrors and went through constant evaluations.

Hyun said the quiet years taught them “perseverance and patience.” Those lessons would later prove invaluable as XLOV prepared to debut.

A Dream That Finally Came Together

After spending almost a decade in the industry, Wumuti finally had the chance to create a new group. According to People, they received permission from their management company to build the project from the ground up.

Even then, asking the other members to join was not an easy decision.

Wumuti explained that these were not simply coworkers. They were close friends. Inviting them meant asking them to trust their future to one shared dream.

They waited until they believed they had “something real to offer” before making that request.

That leap of faith paid off. XLOV officially debuted in January 2025 and quickly attracted attention around the world. The group has since built a social media following of more than six million people. They also completed a successful European tour across 12 countries earlier this year.

Success That Feels Earned

The members of XLOV have never hidden how much work went into reaching this point. Every setback became another lesson. Every missed opportunity pushed them forward instead of sending them home.

Their creative approach has also helped them stand out. Wumuti writes much of the group’s music, earning credits on 13 of their 16 released songs. According to People, they see that creative freedom as a chance to remain “honest” and “authentic.”

The members clearly have ambitious goals. They hope for music show wins in South Korea and even Grammy recognition in the future. Still, XLOV says the biggest dream goes beyond trophies.

Haru told People they hope people will one day hear the group’s name and immediately think of “a unique way of thinking, creating and expression.”

After years of rejection, XLOV has already proved one thing. Success often looks effortless from the outside. Behind the scenes, though, it is usually built through persistence, patience and refusing to give up. For XLOV, those difficult years became the foundation for everything that followed.

Watch XLOV’s most popular song, “1&Only” here.

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