‘Young & the Restless’ Spoilers (July 13-17): Victoria Remembers Cole – Diane & Jack Reunite

“The Young and the Restless” spoilers for the week of July 13 to 17 tease that Lauren shares a lighthearted moment with the Abbott family.

“Am I an honorary Abbott now?” she playfully asks. “All in favor say aye!” Traci and Ashley quickly agree.

Adam and Chelsea try to cut a deal with Victor. “Just give us six months to put our plan in action, and then you can do whatever you want,” Adam says.

“I make you one offer, take it or leave it,” Victor replies.

Kyle plots his next move against the enemy. “Victor is a big target, and yet we all seem to miss him,” Billy tells Kyle.

“Not this time,” Kyle asserts. “What have you got planned?” Billy asks.

Later, Kyle visits Patty in jail. “You are not the Abbott I was hoping for,” Patty says.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Monday, July 13:

Diane sits vigil at Jack’s bedside.

Lauren reminisces with Ashley and Traci.

Billy commiserates with Kyle.

‘Y&R’ Spoilers for Tuesday, July 14:

Victor gives Kyle a warning shot.

Sally accuses Adam and Chelsea of sabotaging her company.

Nikki struggles with her new condition.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Wednesday, July 15:

Victor accuses Nikki of betrayal.

Jack and Diane find their way back to each other.

Kyle bargains with Patty.

‘Y&R’ Spoilers for Thursday, July 16:

Victor plays hardball with Spectra-Charles.

Victoria and Claire honor Cole’s memory.

Nikki is concerned about Nick’s sobriety.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Friday, July 17:

Victor and Nikki agree to a fresh start.

Lily and Nate worry about Devon.

Matt Clark causes problems for Noah and Sienna.

‘Y&R’ Comings & Goings

Jade Harlow joins the cast as Marie Kirkland and is set to make her debut in August.

Eileen Davidson is back as Ashley Abbott.

Melissa Ordway returns Abby Winters this week.

Beth Maitland gets more airtime as Traci Abbott.

Stacy Haiduk makes more appearances as Patty this week.

Tracey E. Bregman is also back as Lauren Baldwin.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “The Young and the Restless.”

Monday, July 6: Phyllis helps Matt Clark start a new chapter; Audra stirs up trouble for Sienna; Things go from bad to worse for Diane and Jack.

Tuesday, July 7: Victor makes an unexpected decision about Nikki’s medical care; Patty gets the upper hand against Diane; Jack’s life hangs in the balance.

Wednesday, July 8: Michael pleads his case to Christine; Billy questions Jill’s intentions; Patty forces Jack to keep a secret.

Thursday, July 9: Lily sees a new side to Cane; Jill pushes Billy to resolve their issues; Kyle takes matters into his own hands to protect Jack and Diane.

Friday, July 10: Victor makes a surprising announcement; Ashley returns home to visit Jack; Nikki struggles with her new condition.

Watch the latest episodes of “The Young and the Restless” weekdays on CBS and Paramount+.