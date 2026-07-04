‘Young & the Restless’ Spoilers (July 6-10): Patty Pins Her Crime on Diane

“The Young and the Restless” spoilers for the week of July 6 to 10 tease that Lily Winters and Cane Ashby make an offer to Holden Novak.

“So, what are your plans going forward?” Lily asks her step-brother. “Honestly, I have no idea,” Holden replies.

“Maybe we can remedy that for you,” Cane chimes in.

Nikki Newman returns home following her surgery, with Victoria and Nick Newman by her side. But will she allow Victor Newman to support her as well?

Diane and Kyle Abbott grow concerned when they can’t find Jack Abbott upon their return.

“Do you think he went somewhere?” Diane asks. “I don’t think so, unless he wanted to surprise you with something. I expected him to be waiting by the front door. He knew we were coming.” Kyle asks.

In the other room, a wounded Jack pulls a tablecloth to get Kyle and Diane’s attention. Later, cops find a blood-covered Patty Williams upstairs, claiming that Diane attacked her and Jack.

Meanwhile, the paramedics manage to resuscitate Jack, and he is taken to the hospital. Diane realizes Patty is trying to blame the crime on her.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Monday, July 6:

Phyllis helps Matt Clark start a new chapter.

Audra stirs up trouble for Sienna.

Things go from bad to worse for Diane and Jack.

‘Y&R’ Spoilers for Tuesday, July 7:

Victor makes an unexpected decision about Nikki’s medical care.

Patty gets the upper hand against Diane.

Jack’s life hangs in the balance.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Wednesday, July 8:

Michael pleads his case to Christine.

Billy questions Jill’s intentions.

Patty forces Jack to keep a secret.

‘Y&R’ Spoilers for Thursday, July 9:

Lily sees a new side to Cane.

Jill pushes Billy to resolve their issues.

Kyle takes matters into his own hands to protect Jack and Diane.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Friday, July 10:

Victor makes a surprising announcement.

Ashley returns home to visit Jack.

Nikki struggles with her new condition.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick look at last week’s “The Young and the Restless”:

Monday, June 29: As the Newmans stand vigil at the hospital; Victor contemplates his future with Nikki; Billy and Cane receive a surprise visitor.

Tuesday, June 30: Kyle and Traci worry about Patty’s latest move; Diane plots her escape; Jill forces Billy and Cane to settle their issues.

Wednesday, July 1: Jack sets a trap for Patty; Cane asks Lily for a favor; Billy sabotages Sally’s latest venture.

Thursday, July 2: Victor plays his cards close to the vest; Stephanie and Nate discuss his past; Nick and Noah aren’t buying what Matt Clark is selling.

Friday, July 3: Jack plays a dangerous game with Patty; Kyle’s plan to rescue Diane takes an unexpected turn.

Watch the latest episodes of “The Young and the Restless” weekdays on CBS and Paramount+.