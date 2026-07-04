Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2026 Live Results: Joey Chestnut Miki Sudo Win

The annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest is an iconic July 4 tradition. Here’s a look at who took home a Mustard Belt this year as Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo defend their titles. After all, it wouldn’t be America’s birthday without professional eating.

With a heat index of 99 degrees on Coney Island, the champions met for the contest and brought their all. Both prominent contestants Miki Sudo and Joey Chestnut are from the southern United States, so the heat may not be a handicap.

Joey Chestnut Wins 18th Mustard Belt Title

Joey Chestnut, 42, has won his 18th Mustard Belt title at this year’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island. Chestnut both holds the most overall wins of the competition and the most hot dogs eaten in 10 minutes.

The Kentucky-born competitive eating legend showed up to win. His record to beat was 71 hot dogs and buns. He took home an 18th title this year by successfully eating 66 hot dogs in ten minutes.

In December 2025, Chestnut talked about focusing on his fitness. Some fans consider this to be the pinnacle of fitness.

Miki Sudo Wins 12th Title

Miki Sudo, 40, of Tampa, Florida is the women’s champion of the iconic contest at Coney Island this July 4. Sudo ate 38 and 3/4 hot dogs and buns to take home the title this year. Her score this year is nearly six hot dogs and buns more than her win in last year’s competition, but far shorter than her overall record. In 2024, she set the record of 51 hot dogs eaten in 10 minutes!

Sudo shared a sweet Instagram video with her family. “#competitiveeating advice from Max on the #RoadtoConey! @eatingcontest at 11a,” she wrote in the caption.

With today’s win, Sudo has now won 11 out of the 13 last competitions.

Past Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Winners

List of All of the Past Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Winners

2026: Joey Chestnut, 66 (men’s) | Miki Sudo, 38 3/4 (women’s)

Joey Chestnut, 66 (men’s) | Miki Sudo, 38 3/4 (women’s) 2025 : Joey Chestnut, 70.5 (men’s) | Miki Sudo, 33 (women’s)

: Joey Chestnut, 70.5 (men’s) | Miki Sudo, 33 (women’s) 2024 : Patrick Bertoletti, 58 (men’s) | Miki Sudo, 51 (women’s)

: Patrick Bertoletti, 58 (men’s) | Miki Sudo, 51 (women’s) 2023: Joey Chestnut, 62 (men’s) | Miki Sudo, 39 1/2 (women’s)

Joey Chestnut, 62 (men’s) | Miki Sudo, 39 1/2 (women’s) 2022: Joey Chestnut, 63 (men’s) | Miki Sudo, 42 (women’s)

Joey Chestnut, 63 (men’s) | Miki Sudo, 42 (women’s) 2021: Joey Chestnut, 76 (men’s) | Michelle Lesco, 30 3/4 (women’s)

Joey Chestnut, 76 (men’s) | Michelle Lesco, 30 3/4 (women’s) 2020: Joey Chestnut, 75 (men’s) | Miki Sudo, 48 1/2 (women’s)

Joey Chestnut, 75 (men’s) | Miki Sudo, 48 1/2 (women’s) 2019: Joey Chestnut, 71 (men’s) | Miki Sudo, 31 (women’s)

Joey Chestnut, 71 (men’s) | Miki Sudo, 31 (women’s) 2018: Joey Chestnut, 74 (men’s) | Miki Sudo, 37 (women’s)

Joey Chestnut, 74 (men’s) | Miki Sudo, 37 (women’s) 2017: Joey Chestnut, 72 (men’s) | Miki Sudo, 41 (women’s)

Joey Chestnut, 72 (men’s) | Miki Sudo, 41 (women’s) 2016: Joey Chestnut, 70 (men’s) | Miki Sudo, 38 (women’s)

Joey Chestnut, 70 (men’s) | Miki Sudo, 38 (women’s) 2015: Matt Stonie, 62 (men’s) | Miki Sudo, 38 (women’s)

Matt Stonie, 62 (men’s) | Miki Sudo, 38 (women’s) 2014: Joey Chestnut, 61 (men’s) | Miki Sudo, 34 (women’s)

Joey Chestnut, 61 (men’s) | Miki Sudo, 34 (women’s) 2013: Joey Chestnut, 69 (men’s) | Sonya Thomas, 36 3/4 (women’s)

Joey Chestnut, 69 (men’s) | Sonya Thomas, 36 3/4 (women’s) 2012: Joey Chestnut, 68 (men’s) | Sonya Thomas, 45 (women’s)

Joey Chestnut, 68 (men’s) | Sonya Thomas, 45 (women’s) *2011: Joey Chestnut, 62 (men’s) | Sonya Thomas, 40 (women’s)

Joey Chestnut, 62 (men’s) | Sonya Thomas, 40 (women’s) 2010: Joey Chestnut, 54

Joey Chestnut, 54 2009: Joey Chestnut, 68

Joey Chestnut, 68 2008: Joey Chestnut, 59 (defeated Takeru Kobayashi in an untimed eat-off, eating five hot dogs in 50 seconds)

Joey Chestnut, 59 (defeated Takeru Kobayashi in an untimed eat-off, eating five hot dogs in 50 seconds) 2007: Joey Chestnut, 66

Joey Chestnut, 66 2006: Takeru Kobayashi, 53 3/4

Takeru Kobayashi, 53 3/4 2005: Takeru Kobayashi, 49

Takeru Kobayashi, 49 2004: Takeru Kobayashi, 53 1/2

Takeru Kobayashi, 53 1/2 2003: Takeru Kobayashi, 44 1/2

Takeru Kobayashi, 44 1/2 2002: Takeru Kobayashi, 50 1/2

Takeru Kobayashi, 50 1/2 2001: Takeru Kobayashi, 50

Takeru Kobayashi, 50 2000: Kazutoyo Arai, 25 1/8

Kazutoyo Arai, 25 1/8 1999: Steve Keiner, 21 1/2

Steve Keiner, 21 1/2 1998: Hirofumi Nakajima, 19

Hirofumi Nakajima, 19 1997: Hirofumi Nakajima, 24 1/2

Hirofumi Nakajima, 24 1/2 1996: Ed Krachie, 22

Ed Krachie, 22 1995: Ed Krachie, 19 1/2

Ed Krachie, 19 1/2 1994: Mike DeVito, 20