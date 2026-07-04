How to Watch Joey Chestnut at Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest: Time, Channel, Live Stream

The Fourth of July tradition returns to Coney Island as Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo prepare to defend their titles at the 2026 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

The annual competition takes place at the corner of Surf and Stillwell Avenues, where some of the world’s top competitive eaters will battle for the coveted Mustard Belt. Chestnut enters the event looking for his 18th championship, while Sudo aims to capture her fifth consecutive women’s title and 12th overall.

Both competitors also hold the world records in their respective divisions.

How to Watch the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

ESPN will televise the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest for the 23rd consecutive year.

Coverage of the women’s competition begins at 10:45 a.m. ET through the ESPN App, with the replay airing during the men’s broadcast.

The men’s competition starts at noon ET on ESPN2, then simulcasts on ABC beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET as part of Disney Celebrates America. An encore presentation will air at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Fans with an ESPN Unlimited subscription can also watch dedicated isolation cameras focused on both defending champions. Sudo’s camera begins streaming at 11 a.m. ET, while Chestnut’s starts at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Additional coverage will also be available through ESPN’s competitive eating streaming hub.

Joey Chestnut Looks to Add Another Nathan’s Title

Chestnut returns to Coney Island after winning the 2025 competition with 70.5 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

The 17-time champion still owns the men’s world record after eating 76 hot dogs and buns during the 2021 contest, a mark that has yet to be broken.

Speaking during the official weigh-in before this year’s event, Chestnut made his intentions clear.

“I’m hungry, and I’m going to dominate,” he said, via Major League Eating.

He’ll face a field that includes defending 2024 champion Patrick Bertoletti, James Webb, Nick Wehry, Max Stanford, Gideon Oji, Derek Hendrickson, Radim Dvoracek, George Chiger, Cameron Meade, Tanner Gray, Jerome Burns, Crazy Legs Conti and Ynho Choi.

Since 2007, Chestnut has dominated the annual event, winning every contest except 2015, when Matt Stonie claimed the championship, and 2024, when Bertoletti captured the title during Chestnut’s absence.

Miki Sudo Chases Another Women’s Championship

On the women’s side, Sudo enters the competition as an 11-time Nathan’s champion and the current world record holder.

She set the women’s record by eating 51 hot dogs and buns in 2024 before returning in 2025 to win another Mustard Belt with 33.

Despite the summer heat, Sudo said she is ready for another strong performance.

“It’s hot, but I’m bringing the heat,” she said at the weigh-in. “I was born for this.”

Her challengers include Domenica Dee, Tandra Childress, Katie Prettyman, Rene Rovtar, Cherish Brown, Camille O’Brien, Semora Kludy, Lainey Eaton and former champion Michelle Lesco.

Sudo has won every women’s title since 2022 and has claimed 11 championships overall since first winning the event in 2014.

Nathan’s Contest Continues a Historic Fourth of July Tradition

The Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest has become one of the signature events of Independence Day, with champions often returning year after year to defend their titles.

Chestnut’s 17 championships have established him as the most successful men’s competitor in contest history, while Sudo has built a similarly dominant run on the women’s side.

With another championship, Chestnut would extend his own record with an 18th Mustard Belt, while Sudo would continue one of the greatest streaks in competitive eating history as she pursues her fifth straight victory.