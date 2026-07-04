Beyoncé Drops Surprise Single, But Is It a Part of Act III?

The Queen of Music, aka Beyoncé, is once again demonstrating she is the master of catching people off guard. As America celebrates 250 this Fourth of July, she released a surprise single titled “Morning Dew (Donk)” on music streaming platforms.

Beyoncé fans know she has made a habit of releasing new music on her own timetable and without notice. This is the same woman who, on December 13, 2013, made the “world stop” when she shockingly released her self-titled album, Beyoncé. And she did so without any heads-up or promotion. With her subsequent projects, even if their releases more closely resembled a traditional rollout, they were highly safeguarded with limited promotion but generated maximum buzz in the music industry.

With all that being said, should fans take the release of “Morning Dew (Donk)” to be the official kickoff for Beyoncé’s highly anticipated Act III?

Is Beyoncé’s “Morning Dew (Donk)” Part of Act III?

Getty Beyoncé accepts the Best Country Album award for “COWBOY CARTER” onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 2, 2025.

Back in 2022, when Queen Bey released her widely celebrated album Renaissance, she made it clear that it was Act I of a three-act series. 2024’s Cowboy Carter served as Act II, and fans have patiently been waiting for Act III. Given that only two years have lapsed between the first two acts, many have speculated that Act III will drop this year. Not only that, but these Beyoncé sleuths heavily believed Act III would lean into the rock and roll genre.

Now, at first listen to “Morning Dew (Donk),” nothing about it suggests it fits with Beyoncé’s recent trend of breaking down genre barriers. The first single from Renaissance was “Break My Soul,” and it clearly signaled that Act I was to be a dance/house music album. When it came to Cowboy Carter, “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em” were simultaneously released, and noted that Act II was a country affair (despite her pretty much professing the album was genre-defying).

Back to “Morning Dew (Donk),” the mid-tempo R&B track is very soothing to the ears. It sounds as if it’s perfect for a summer drive, or a day at the pool, or a cookout with family/friends. However, the track sounds like a traditional Beyoncé song. Again, it’s very R&B, nothing too shocking in terms of genre.

Is Beyoncé’s “Morning Dew (Donk)” Part of Act III?

There’s no way to know for sure at this point. As of publication, her social media accounts haven’t noted anything about this track being a part of Act III, so it could be just a single to hold fans over before she ushers us into the Act III era. Again, due to it not being a big shock in genre, it would seem as if “Morning Dew (Donk)” doesn’t quite fit the patterns of Acts I and II.

However, it’s entirely possible that Act III is a return to Beyonce’s roots, so to speak. So in that vein, this R&B track is perfect. We will all just have to wait and see at this point.