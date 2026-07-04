Dave Chappelle Shares Hilariously Unfiltered Detail About Travis Kelce’s Bachelor Party

As further details about the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continue to emerge, one celebrity has revealed an outrageous anecdote about a pre-wedding event that didn’t receive nearly as much attention as the Madison Square Garden nuptials.

Travis Kelce and His Bachelor Party Buddies Caught Dave Chappelle’s Standup Show

On Friday, July 4, comedian Dave Chappelle paid a visit to Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen during their inaugural “Independence Eve Live” broadcast for CNN. While the two reported on the festivities taking place NYC’s Times Square, Chappelle offered a revelation about Kelce’s bachelor party.

A few weeks before the wedding, Kelce and his pals spent a wild weekend that included taking in a NASCAR race and attending Chappelle’s standup comedy show in San Diego.

“Travis Kelce came to see your San Diego show a few weeks ago. It looked like it was his bachelor party when he came to see you,” Cohen asked Chappelle. “Did you interact with him at all that night?”

Chappelle replied, and launched into anecdote that would have been perfectly suited for his act.

Dave Chappelle Did Not Hold Back

“Well, of course I did. I was shocked. I had never seen anything like that,” Chappelle said, jokingly sharing his surprise at encountering a bachelor party without any exotic dancers in the mix.

“Whatever makes you happy, Travis,” he continued. “I heard he was getting married at Madison Square Garden. You would think I could have got an invite, but I didn’t. I didn’t make the 15,000 closest friends.”

Andy and Anderson Praised for Their ‘Independence Eve’ Broadcast

CNN’s “Independence Eve Live with Anderson & Andy: Celebrating 250” took the duo’s New Year’s Eve format to the Fourth of July, and viewers loved it.

Reporting from high atop the streets of Manhattan, Cooper and Cohen awaited the famed Times Square ball drop at midnight, in celebration of America’s 250th birthday.

As AOL reported, viewers chimed in via social media to share their praise for the broadcast. “If you’re not watching Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen right now you are missing out on incredible media chaos,” wrote one viewer, via X.

Over on Threads, another observed that Cohen had not lost his ability to send Cooper into fits of giggles, a phenomenon familiar to viewers of their New Year’s Eve shenanigans.

“I knew Anderson would do a lot of giggling, but there were times when he just couldn’t stop,” the fan wrote. “He fairly turned himself inside out with that silly giggle. And Andy of course encouraged it.”

‘Independence Eve Live’ Lived Up to the Hype

All in all, the broadcast delivered on the promise of CNN’s press release.

“Throughout the night, Anderson and Andy will be joined by an array of special guests — including celebrated American icons, cultural legends, and inspiring everyday heroes whose stories reflect the spirit, resilience, and diversity of the United States,” read the release. “In addition to the festivities in Times Square, CNN correspondents and reporters stationed across the country will bring viewers into cities and small towns nationwide, spotlighting the people, traditions and celebrations shaping this historic moment in communities coast-to-coast.”

