Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding Vows Were ‘Emotional’ and ‘Irreverent’

It’s hard to imagine Madison Square Garden being a romantic backdrop for a wedding. But if there is a couple who can do it, it’s Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

They got married on Friday, July 3 and AMC CEO Adam Aron revealed details about their vows and the transformation of the venue.

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Vows Were About How They Met

Aron shared on X his experience of Swift’s wedding on the big day. It was later deleted, but other users like Yashar Ali took screenshots of it.

“Immediately upon entry, everything… floors, walls, ceilings… was draped in peach and white. Large blown up pictures of Taylor and Travis at each age, year by year from one year-old to late teenager-hood, were on display,” he wrote. “A small portion of MSG was cordoned off, devoid of any notion that that a basketball or hockey game ever shared that space. Somehow magically, someone created an outdoor garden at a lush countryside retreat.”

That garden was made with real flowers and artificial trees. “They say there were around one thousand attendees, but surprisingly, it all felt intimate and small. Everything was close,” the CEO claimed.

Aron described the music to welcome the wedding party as “mellow” with violins and a cello playing. He described what the singer-songwriter and Kansas City football player said to each other in front of their guests.

“Then the vows,” he shared. “Long, entertaining, personal, charming, emotional, irreverent and endearing explorations by each as to how they met, why they want to be with each other for all eternity, the promises they made in joining their much-beloved two whole families (Kelce’s and Swift’s) as one, and committing to their new mutual life together.”

Taylor Swift’s Wedding Is Celebrated With $26 Million in Donations

Getty Giant screens showing the message “JUST&T MARRIED!” (T&T for Taylor and Travis) are seen outside Madison Square Garden, the reported venue for the wedding celebrations of pop singer Taylor Swift and pro-athlete Travis Kelce, in New York City on July 3, 2026.

The CEO said the wedding was “not inexpensive” but they donated $26 million to charities on the same weekend as the event. USA Today reported that the Grammy winner’s representative revealed which organizations they chose.

Feeding America and food banks in New York, Los Angeles, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania and Missouri will benefit from the donation. ASPCA, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, Grammys in the Schools, and Education Through Music, Musical Mentors, MSK Kids, Children’s Mercy Hospital, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital will also receive donations.

The couple picked organizations from their home states. Swift is from Pennsylvania and Kelce is from Cleveland. An After-School All-Stars near Cleveland Heights is another receipent of the money.

Dolly Parton Jokes About Wanting the Couple’s First Born

Parton already thanked the couple for their donation to the Imagination Library, which gifts books to children for free from birth to five years old. She posted a video on Instagram about the $2 million donation.

“I’m blown away and overjoyed with that gratitude,” the country singer said. “Now it’s evident that you two have made giving back a key part of your lives. So hey, when you have your first born can I have it? Because that is gonna be one special baby!”

Parton ended the video singing “I will always love you” to them. It seems like many people were happy to be involved with the day either as guests or receiving their donation.