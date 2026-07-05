Jesse Solomon Shares Summer House Update Ahead of Potential Return

Jesse Solomon looks ready for another summer in the Hamptons.

The “Summer House” star appeared to tease his return for Season 11 in a TikTok video posted on Friday, July 3, as he drove toward the Hamptons. But here’s the 411: while the clip didn’t mention Bravo directly, Jesse had one question on his mind.

“Serious question, do we think this is the summer that I finally find love in the Hamptons?” he asked. “I hope so!” He added the words “Fingers crossed” across the video, hinting that romance could be high on his priority list if cameras are rolling again.

Jesse’s Return Comes After a Major ‘Summer House’ Shakeup

Jesse’s social media post comes just weeks after reports that he’s expected to return for Summer House Season 11 despite significant cast changes.

Several castmates, including Amanda Batula, West Wilson, Levi Sebree, and Ben Waddell, are reportedly not returning as full-time cast members. Bravo has not officially announced the complete Season 11 lineup.

The reported cast overhaul follows one of the franchise’s most dramatic seasons yet, with Amanda and West’s unexpected romance creating deep divisions within the house and dominating the Season 10 reunion.

Jesse Previously Admitted the Show’s Future Was Uncertain

Earlier this year, Jesse acknowledged that even the cast wasn’t sure what the future of “Summer House” would look like for this upcoming new season.

During an April appearance on the “Not Married to This” podcast, he said everything surrounding Season 11 was “kind of up in the air,” explaining that he didn’t believe producers had finalized their plans while the Season 10 reunion was still being filmed. “I don’t think even the producers know what’s going to happen,” Jesse said. “They’re just trying to get through the reunion and see what’s what.”

He also shared that he believed the original plan was for some cast members to transition to Bravo’s “In the City”, though he admitted things appeared to be changing behind the scenes.

Despite everything that unfolded during Season 10, Jesse hasn’t ruled out repairing some of the friendships that were damaged. According Bravo ahead of the reunion, he admitted he was “mourning the loss of what was our friend group” and said he hoped there could still be “some reconciliation,” even if the situation “can’t truly be fixed.” “Yeah, there is some hope,” he added.

Since the reunion, Jesse said both West and Amanda have reached out to apologize. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen“, he revealed that he and West have continued to text, sharing, “Yeah. We were talking about him potentially coming to my Kansas City show, and he texted me saying he couldn’t make it. And then he texted me yesterday asking how tour was.” When asked whether he could ever be friends with West again, Jesse kept it simple: “We’ll see.” He also shared that Amanda apologized, adding, “I don’t think they realized how hurt we were, so she was sad to see that.”