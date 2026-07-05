Harry Styles Was Left Speechless After a Surprise Guest Took the Stage at Wembley

Harry Styles closed out his historic Wembley Stadium residency with a surprise he never saw coming.

During the final night of his record-breaking 12-show run at the London venue, the singer was joined onstage by his older sister, Gemma Styles, who delivered a heartfelt speech celebrating both his career and the person he is away from the spotlight. As she spoke, Harry appeared visibly emotional, wiping away tears while listening from the stage.

Gemma Reflects on Harry’s Incredible Journey

Getty Harry Styles attended the event.

Introduced by Harry’s band, Gemma admitted she never expected to find herself addressing a crowd of more than 80,000 fans.

“This is not somewhere I ever wanted to be!” she joked before turning her attention to her younger brother. “I don’t think of you as this at all in day-to-day life,” she told Harry. “I think of you as a brother and an uncle and a best friend. Seeing the incredible community that has formed around you is just indescribable.”

Gemma also thanked the fans who have supported Harry throughout his career.

“Thank you to everyone who has been here with you over the past 12 nights and the last 16 years,” she said.

Gemma Remembered Driving Harry to His ‘X Factor’ Audition

Getty Harry Styles performs in New York City.

One of the most touching moments came when Gemma looked back on the day she accompanied Harry to his audition for “The X Factor” in 2010.

“I left you over the wall somewhere over there and awkwardly backed away and thought, ‘Are you going to be able to handle this small person?’ And now we’re here,” she recalled.

She ended her speech by telling Harry just how proud she was, not only of his success, but of the person he has become.

“I’m proud of who you are, and who you allow other people to be,” she said. “Thank you for being you.” The siblings embraced in a long hug before Gemma exited the stage.

Harry Also Honored His One Direction Bandmates

The emotional evening included another memorable moment when Harry reflected on the group that launched his career.

Addressing the sold-out crowd, he thanked his former One Direction bandmates by name, saying he wouldn’t be where he is today without “four friends of mine.”

He specifically mentioned Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and “my dear friend, Liam,” drawing an emotional response from the audience. The tribute came as Liam Payne’s parents, Geoff and Karen Payne, along with other family members, watched from the crowd.

A Historic End to Harry’s Wembley Residency

The concert marked the final night of Harry’s record-breaking 12-show residency at Wembley Stadium in support of his latest album, “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.”

The run officially became the longest residency by a solo artist in Wembley Stadium history, surpassing previous records and adding another milestone to Harry’s already remarkable career.

While the residency featured surprise performances, fan-favorite songs, and unforgettable moments throughout its run, it was Gemma’s heartfelt tribute to her brother that left many fans calling the final night one of his most memorable performances yet.