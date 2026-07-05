PHOTOS: Liam Hemsworth Brings Ex-Girlfriend of Taylor Swift’s Ex-Boyfriend to Her Wedding

Liam Hemsworth was spotted attending Taylor Swift’s wedding with his fiancée, Australian fashion model Gabriella Brooks. Brooks, 30, previously dated Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Matty Healy.

Brooks posted a set of Instagram photos from the evening, which she called “The night of our lives.” She also declared Taylor and Travis “a match made in heaven.”

She and Hemsworth got engaged in September 2025, marking Hemsworth’s third total engagement. The first two were to Miley Cyrus, with whom he shared a long off-on relationship and eventually married in December 2018 before the pair quickly filed for divorce a little over two years later.

Gabriella wore an elegant pink gown with a playful feather detail around the waist. She announced her engagement to Liam last year by sharing a simple set of three photos that ended with a shot of her beautiful engagement ring, a large gem on a dainty gold band.

Back in the mid 2010s, Brooks and Matty Healy, a musician from the English pop-rock The 1975, for around four years beginning in 2015.

Between May and June of 2023, Healy went on to share a brief but very high-profile romance with Taylor Swift. The pair were spotted starting to spend time together around a month after her split from actor Joe Alwyn.

In May of 2023, Healy was seen attending three consecutive shows of Taylor’s The Eras Tour in Nashville. On the night of May 15, the two were famously spotted exiting Electric Lady Studios in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York City.

But in early June, ET reported they were told by a source, “Taylor and Matty broke up. They are both extremely busy and realized they’re not really compatible with each other.” They say the source added, “Taylor’s friends want what’s best for her and aren’t shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship.”

Matty’s mother later addressed the brief relationship in an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.” She said being Taylor’s mother-in-law is role she’s “glad she lost out on” but promised she doesn’t have anything against Taylor.

Travis Kelce’s Podcast Previously Called Out Fake AI Photo of Taylor Swift at Selena Gomez’s Wedding

Speaking of weddings, the official Instagram account for the podcast Travis shares with his brother Jason took time out last October to debunk a fake AI photo claiming to show stars hanging out at the wedding of Taylor’s close pal Selena Gomez.

The caption read, “Just a heads up if you’ve seen this picture floating around of Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Miley Cyrus at Selena Gomez’s wedding, it’s an AI generated photo. You can tell by the lack of accurate reflections in the mirror. You know we always keep it real here, and this one isn’t.”

The podcast is where Swift first announced the title of her 12th and most recent studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl.”