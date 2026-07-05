Gracie Abrams Reveals Daring Look for Friend Taylor Swift’s Wedding

Hour after hour, another celebrity is added to an already impressive wedding guest list for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. While it’s no surprise Gracie Abrams attended the event, we got to see what she wore. She was a vision in red.

The singer posted an Instagram carousel that had not only her look, but photos from when she was a little girl. All about the balance.

Details of Gracie Abrams’ Look

The sparkly, rosy number she wore created the most beautiful mirror-ball effect when the sun shone on it, causing an almost pink hue. The dress also had a plunging line on both sides. And she, of course, sported her classic short hairdo.

Her makeup artist, Emily Cheng, posted photos of Abrams before heading to Madison Square Garden.

“Gracie,” she simply wrote in the caption.

The photos speak for themselves.

Cheng tagged Jenny Shoo, Chanel and Fabi Petri to give a more in-depth glimpse as to what Abrams had styled to make the look.

Petri, a Paris and London-based hairstylist whose specialty lies in chic and effortless style. That defines the “That’s So True” singer perfectly.

The Friendship of Abrams and Swift

Swift and Abrams are not only good friends but collaborators as well. They co-wrote “us” on Abrams’ second album, “The Secret of Us,” and she opened for Swift on The Eras Tour. She even joined her on stage to sing the song they worked on together.

The song also received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

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The “I Love You, I’m Sorry” singer said Swift is influential in her music career. Telling “People” she’s “an unbelievable artist, friend, and mentor” and a big reason why Abrams would write every day.

It appeared Abrams went solo to watch Swift and Kelce tie the knot as her boyfriend, Paul Mescal, was attending another wedding.

Wonder what that wedding was like …

Abrams and Mescal made their red carpet debut in February at the 2026 British Academy Film Awards. They were linked to one another back in 2024. He was seen supporting Abrams during “The Eras Tour,” sitting in the VIP section during one of the stops in Miami, Fla.

The couple appears to be going strong. At the beginning of their relationship, they were called “the real deal.” He’s rather quiet about his personal life. Being someone in the public eye as an actor, he gets very little of a private life, so he doesn’t feel obligated to have anyone know every detail about it.

Off the stage and out of the studio, Abrams has publicly commented on what it was like to be Swift during her normal 24/7 life.

“It’s like, I really don’t have it that bad in terms of invasion of privacy,” Abrams told Billboard. “I feel like I learned a lot from her, obviously, but one of the things that I’ve felt lucky to observe is how extreme it can be [for her]. It helps right-size my own (expletive).”