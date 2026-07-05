Cheryl Burke Vulnerably Shares Physical Changes Since Leaving ‘DWTS,’ ‘That’s Life’

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke had a fantastic run on the series. She competed in 25 seasons and won the Mirrorball trophy in seasons 2 and 3. Though Burke retired at the end of season 31, she went on to host her own podcast where she discussed the inner world of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Today, Cheryl Burke’s career goals focus on being a beauty influencer. She’s tremendously proud of how far she’s come in life, but has one very important request for fans — Burke wants people to stop comparing her to her 20-year-old self.

Cheryl Burke Talks Going Through Physical Changes After Leaving DWTS

Play

“Dancing With the Stars” pros are in phenomenal shape. They compete each fall and tour in the spring, so they need to be at the top of their performance abilities. When pros leave the show, they understandably undergo physical changes.

While speaking with Dory Jackson, Cheryl Burke bravely opened up about the transformations she experienced since leaving “Dancing With the Stars.”

She joined the show at 22 years old and retired at 38. Now, Burke is 42 and wants fans to remember that she’s physically transformed over the past 20 years, just like everyone else.

“I was jacked, like my legs were — I was like a bodybuilder down there,” the former pro dancer said of her physique while competing. “When you’re not pounding on your body, it’s changing. Maybe not for the best, but it’s just, that’s life.”

Cheryl Burke is still in incredible shape, and fans agree she looks as lovely as ever. However, the dancer has aged and is also going through perimenopause at the moment, which comes with its own set of physical and mental hurdles.

Ultimately, the dancer just wishes for respect and kindness. She wants fans to understand that she isn’t 20 any longer, and it’s unfair for the public to compare her at 42 to the competitive dancer she was back in the day.

The Former Pro Successfully Maintains Her Sobriety

In June 2026, Cheryl Burke penned a powerful essay in Glamour about reclaiming her identity. In the early days of fame, she struggled with alcoholism and earned a “party girl” reputation.

Today, she’s been sober for several years and pursues interests that benefit her physical and mental health. However, Cheryl Burke admits she’s grown tired of dealing with public scrutiny, especially on social media.

“The work I’ve done to stop giving my power away is real. It’s daily. It’s not something I will undo because strangers online have decided something is wrong with me,” Burke wrote in the essay.

“If you miss the old Cheryl Burke, please unfollow. I’m not her anymore. I pay her every respect. But I’m not going back to her. Today, when I look in the mirror, I love what I see. Tomorrow, we’ll see. But today I do,” the 42-year-old concluded the essay.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 premieres this fall on ABC. “The Next Pro” launches on the network on Monday, July 13.