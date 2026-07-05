Rachel Leviss Gives Fans a Peek at Her Peaceful Fourth of July Celebration: PHOTOS

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star is embracing a quieter life away from the cameras. After her affair with co-star Tom Sandoval came to light in 2023, Leviss stepped away from reality TV following season 10 of the Bravo series. Since then, she has focused on her mental health and even moved out of Los Angeles.

Now, working as a certified sound bowl practitioner, Leviss has been giving fans glimpses of her new life in Arizona with her boyfriend, Jason Boucher. Most recently, Leviss shared how she spent her Fourth of July weekend, offering a rare look at her life away from the spotlight.

Rachel Leviss Shares Glimpses of Her Life as She Celebrates the Fourth of July

Rachel Leviss’ Instagram page is primarily dedicated to her work as a certified sound bowl practitioner and wellness event coordinator. However, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star occasionally gives followers a glimpse into her personal life as she continues to move forward from “Scandoval.”

Leviss recently shared how she spent her Fourth of July weekend, sharing a video of herself enjoying the holiday with a close friend. In the clip, Leviss wears white shorts paired with a blue top and a red scarf around her neck, while a small American flag peeks out of her pocket.

“Let the festivities begin! 🇺🇸♥️😘 #happy4th #america250,” she captioned her post.

In a second Instagram post, the women spent the day at the beach. Leviss wore a red-and-white striped bikini paired with a cowboy hat as her friend snapped photos of her. The former reality TV star also shared a clip of a bald eagle soaring overhead, a fitting sight for their Fourth of July celebration.

“Grateful for this life. ♥️🇺🇸,” she captioned her second post.

In a third post, Leviss shared how she ended her holiday weekend. The pair hung out in a backyard for drinks and took a bike ride around a picturesque town. Leviss also posed for a snapshot in front of a river wearing a third outfit: a blue jersey that she wore over a white dress with a U.S. Open sweater around her waist.

“Sometimes all you need is ice water and a lakeside bike ride. Good company helps too ♥️” Her caption read.

Those in the comment section shared positive messages for Leviss, happy to see her living out her life away from the spotlight.

“You’re glowing. Simple life, little joys, shared with beautiful souls = magic! 🤍✨” A comment read. “So cute, adorable and gorgeous! 😍 All the best wishes, love and peace from. Norway….❤️🇧🇻❤️,” another fan shared.

Leviss Breaks Her Silence on ‘Scandoval’

Getty Raquel Leviss attends the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 15, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

Three years after “Scandoval,” Leviss opened up to Elle about her life today, sharing that after seeking treatment for her mental health following her shocking affair with Tom Sandoval, she identified herself as a “love addict.”

“This person of interest is validating you and telling you you’re worthy. I realized I needed to validate myself from within, and I needed to find my relationship with God, with the higher power, because that is ultimately who I should be looking to for guidance, instead of another human being,” she said.

After taking the time to reflect on her actions and prioritize her mental health, Leviss also decided to return to using her given name, Rachel, and step away from reality TV.

“I’m not cut out for reality TV the way the other cast members are,” she said, adding, “I wasn’t thinking about making merch and how I could spin the situation into a brand deal. I was genuinely concerned for my well-being.”

Stepping away from reality TV, Leviss has focused on her work as a sound bowl practitioner, regularly hosting wellness events. She also has found happiness with her boyfriend, Jason Boucher, with whom she went Instagram official in November 2024.

While speaking with Elle, Leviss also revealed that she no longer speaks to any of her VPR co-stars.