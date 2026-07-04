SEE: The First Look Inside Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Majestic Wedding Venue

The first glimpse inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding venue is here, and it reveals a grand red carpet with a huge staircase.

The shot was shared in a joint post on Instagram by Kansas City Chiefs personal trainer Rob Jordan and his wife Joann. The couple shared two snaps, one of which showed off their outfits while the other showed the pair walking up the stairs.

In the caption, the pair called the event “an unforgettable evening” and cheered “the beginning of a beautiful new chapter for our dear friends, Travis and Taylor.” She also praised the attention to detail and declared that the city was “magical” for the big day.

Rob wore a classic black tax for the star-studded gathering, while Joann chose a long-sleeved dark green gown and a shimmering silver clutch.

Back in October, Joann took to her Instagram Stories to share snaps of the couple dining with Taylor and Travis at 1587 Prime, a Kansas City restaurant the tight end opened with his teammate Patrick Mahomes in September.

According to E! News, the October dinner followed the Chiefs 31-0 victory of the Raiders, and also included the Chiefs marketing manager Atipa Mabonga.

Taylor & Travis’ Wedding Was Covered by ‘Today’ on July 4

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In a “Today” clip, NBC played footage of the live moment during their July 3 evening broadcast when they saw a huge purple sign outside Madison Square Garden flash the words “JUST&T MARRIED!” The segment also pointed out Taylor and Travis only had two people in their wedding party: their siblings Austin Swift and Jason Kelce.

It was previously speculated that Taylor’s high school best friend Abigail and Laura Kruk, the fiancée of Travis’ teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster, were serving as bridesmaids after they were spotted heading to the celebration in the same dress, but it now looks like the matching moment was simply coincidence.

Did Blake Lively Go to Taylor Swift’s Wedding?

Based on all information currently available, it does not look like Blake Lively or her husband Ryan Reynolds were involved in any portions of Taylor and Travis’ wedding festivities.

On Thursday July 2, which was reported to be the night of the rehearsal dinner, Blake and Ryan were not in NYC. Instead, they were photographed in upstate New York, where Deuxmoi and other outlets reported they were attending a horse show.

Previously on June 21, while Taylor was said to be hosting a private girls’ weekend at her Watch Hill mansion in Rhode Island, Blake was spotted out and about grocery shopping, again in upstate New York.

According to Realtor.com, the couple purchased several properties in a town upstate known as Lewisboro, totaling 110 acres on which they have been building a large compound to live on which they called “an incredibly sustainable retreat” during a virtual meeting of the town’s planning board where they sought construction approval.

The outlet reported construction came due to a halt over a $2 million construction debt that was unpaid as of May 2026. On June 15, TMZ reported the bill, which consisted of mechanics liens filed by five contractors and subcontractors, had been resolved. The outlet says it’s not clear when construction will resume.