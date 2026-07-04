Taylor Swift’s Music Video Director Starstruck by Stephen Spielberg at Wedding

We’ve all been starstruck a time or two. If there’s one person we can all agree on, who might make us pause upon introduction, it’s director Stephen Spielberg.

Joseph Khan, a music video director who has been behind the lens of many of Taylor Swift’s videos, took to X to detail his encounter with the iconic filmmaker. The two attended Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding on Friday.

“I finally met Steven Spielberg tonight and spoke to him a while about filmmaking and his camera blocking,” Kahn wrote Friday night. “Also got to meet Willie Scott. Bro, I’m buzzing.”

Music Video Director Joseph Khan Gushes Over Stephen Spielberg at Swift Wedding

Camera blocking would be fascinating to talk to Spielberg about. It’s a type of camera choreography that adds depth to a character. The camera moves into action, putting more attention on the dramatic aspect of the scene. If this sounds simple to you, it’s not. There are different sizes of the frame, more traveling to track with a character, and he will find even the tiniest expression or emotion.

It’s obviously working.

We’re talking about the man behind “Schindler’s List,” “Saving Private Ryan,” “A Pinky and the Brain Christmas.” That’s right — that won an Emmy Award. “Jaws,” “The Color Purple, “Lincoln,” … You get it.

One would imagine the Swift-Kelce wedding had every famous person you could think of. We’re talking Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Adam Sandler (who officiated the nuptials), Gigi Hadid, Reese Witherspoon — the star-studded list goes on and on.

Imagine what small talk would look like.

Kahn directed Swift’s “Blank Space,” “Bad Blood,” “Wildest Dreams,” “Out of the Woods,” and “Delicate,” and “Bad Blood,” among many other of her hits. He also worked with Britney Spears on her “Toxic” video and Eminem’s “Without Me.”

He earned Grammys for “Bad Blood” (Best Music Video, 2016) and “Without Me” (Best Short Music Video, 2003). Collectively, he has around 200 music videos under his belt. For his film credits, he directed 2004’s “Torque,” and “Detention,” in 2011. He’s dipped his toe into the television world as well.

Kahn mentioned “Willie Scott,” too. Portrayed by Kate Capshaw in the 1984 film, “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.” The two met while filming — Spielberg was the director. They married in 1991

Kahn surely had a lot of emotions.

Kahn Among Star-Studded Guests at Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding

The wedding took place on Friday at Madison Square Garden. Despite the famous guests, the two didn’t opt for bridesmaids and groomsmen. Instead, they kept it in the family with Swift’s brother, Austin Swift as her man of honor. On the other side, Kelce had his brother, Jason, serve as his best man.

Getty CLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 23: (L-R) Singer Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs kiss during Game Three between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 23, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

“As intimate as it could possibly be given it was Madison Square Garden. Really this garden inside the garden, just so beautiful,” George Stephanopoulos, Host of ‘Good Morning America,’ said. He attended the wedding.

“It’s hard to imagine a place that big and a wedding with such stars could feel so personal and so intimate,” he added.