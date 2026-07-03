Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s $26 Million Gift Ahead of Their Wedding Creates an Outpouring of Gratitude

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are expected to marry over the weekend, with their rumored wedding date on Friday, July 3. Ahead of their wedding, there is a lot of excitement about who will attend, if their venue really is Madison Square Garden, and what the beautiful bride will wear. But the couple have also made headlines for a thoughtful and incredibly generous donation.

Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s Generous Gift

Earlier this week, Variety reported that Swift and Kelce had donated $26 million to 20 charities. “This week, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift donated $26 million to charities across the United States. They include the following…” an announcement stated.

The charities are City Harvest New York City, Food Bank For NYC, New York Cares, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Harvesters – The Community Food Network, The Store in Nashville, Tennesse, Helping Harvest, Rhode Island Community Food Bank, Feeding America, ASPCA, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, Grammy In The Schools, Education Through Music, Answer The Call, Musical Mentors, After-School All- Stars in New York, After-School All-Stars in Cleveland, Ohio, MSK Kids, the pediatric cancer program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Children & Teen and Adolescents & Young Adult (AYA) Programs, Hassenfeld Children’s Hosipal at NYU Langone and Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Charities Praise Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift

Some of these charities have already released statements thanking the couple for their generosity. Per Variety, Jilly Stephens, CEO of City Harvest, said: “We are incredibly grateful for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s generous $1 million donation to City Harvest. This donation is a love letter to New York, and a bold commitment to our efforts to ensure that no New Yorker goes hungry. Their support comes at a critical time, with visits to New York City soup kitchens and food pantries near record highs and expected to increase further in response to federal funding cuts.”

The Grammy Museum issued a heartfelt statement on Instagram, thanking the couple for their donation. “On behalf of the Grammy Museum Foundation, we are deeply grateful to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for their extraordinary generosity and support of our Grammy In The Schools education programs,” their message reads. “Their transformative gift will help expand our mission of bringing music education to students across the country, creating opportunities that will inspire and empower hundreds of thousands of young people for years to come. With heartfelt gratitude, and on behalf of every student whose life will be touched by this gift, thank you, Taylor and Travis.”

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Life-Changing Donations

Feeding America also praised the couple. “Thank you, @taylorswift and @killatrav, for your generous $2 million gift to Feeding America!” they wrote . “This support builds on Taylor’s ongoing commitment to neighbors across the country and brings us all closer to a future where everyone has the food they need to thrive. We’re so grateful to have.” Fans reacted in the comment section, praising Swift and Kelce for being such wonderful humans.

In a statement, per Variety, the Rhode Island Community Food Bank’s CEO, Melissa Cherney, expressed gratitude to Swift and Kelce. “We are incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for their extraordinarily generous and unexpected gift,” the statement reads. “As the need across our communities continues to grow, this $1 million donation will go a long way in helping us purchase and distribute the nutritious, culturally appropriate food that Rhode Islanders deserve. I hope their gift inspires others; it has certainly inspired us.”