Did Taylor Swift Secretly Get Married on Sunday? Clues From Her Private Jet

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding “pre party celebration” is currently underway at Madison Square Garden. But a new question is emerging: did Taylor Swift secretly get married on Sunday?

According to Page Six, speculation is growing that the couple may have already tied the knot in a private ceremony before this weekend’s celebrations, after exchanging vows in front of a small group of loved ones.

If the speculation is true, the Madison Square Garden festivities would be less of a formal wedding and more of a celebration after the couple had already tied the knot.

Has a Secret Wedding Already Taken Place?

According to Page Six, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may have already wed ahead of their Madison Square Garden celebrations. The outlet reported that the couple is believed to already be “Mr. and Mrs. Kelce” after exchanging vows in a private ceremony attended by a small group of loved ones.

Page Six also reported speculation that the small ceremony may have taken place in Tennessee, where Swift moved as a teenager to pursue her songwriting career.

A Taylor Swift Secret Wedding? Here Are the Clues

One detail attracting attention is the apparent lack of a New York marriage license.

According to Page Six, security staff at Manhattan’s City Clerk’s Office said there had been no sign of a marriage license for Swift. The outlet noted New York marriage licenses are sealed, but the reported absence of one has fueled speculation that the legal ceremony may have happened elsewhere.

Another clue – perhaps the most important – involves Taylor Swift’s private jet movements.

According to Page Six, a flight tracking website showed the singer’s plane making a series of stops on Sunday in cities where close family members of the couple live. The jet reportedly departed Nashville first, then flew to Philadelphia, where Travis Kelce’s father, Ed Kelce, lives. The jet then continued to Tampa, where Swift’s father, Scott Swift, resides.

The aircraft then reportedly returned to Nashville and remained there until June 30, before heading back to New York City. The timing and route have fueled speculation that the trips may have involved gathering immediate family members ahead of a private ceremony.

The Madison Square Garden Celebration Is Still Happening

Regardless of whether Taylor Swift has already said “I do,” the Madison Square Garden festivities are continuing as planned.

According to Nine, the pre-party celebration is currently taking place. Officials described it as an intimate rehearsal dinner for around 100 guests.

Friday’s main celebration is expected to welcome up to 1,000 guests. As reported by Page Six, rumored performers include Stevie Nicks, Kenny Chesney and Ed Sheeran. Paul McCartney is also believed to be attending. None of those appearances have been officially confirmed.

According to the New York Post, streets around Madison Square Garden have been closed for the event. A heavy police presence is expected throughout the celebrations.

For now, the biggest question remains unanswered. Until Taylor Swift or Travis Kelce address the speculation themselves, reports of a private legal wedding remain just that. But if they have already married, this weekend’s spectacular event will be remembered as a post-wedding celebration rather than the ceremony itself.