Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s Combined Success After Madison Square Garden Wedding

While Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s net worth is staggering separately, it’ll be downright mind-boggling after their reported Madison Square Garden wedding on July 3. In fact, in less than 24 hours, their combined net worth of nearly $2 billion. But experts think they’re going to keep their net worth almost entirely separate after their Madison Square Garden wedding! See the details below:

Taylor Swift Is a Billionaire

That’s right, Swift’s net worth is $1.8 billion according to Celebrity Net Worth. She seemingly hit billionaire status in late 2023, but the same outlet confirmed it in May 2024 after the Eras Tour’s European profits. Now, the bulk of Swift’s fortune is from her publishing and master recordings that she obtained in May 30, 2025. It takes up nearly 45 percent of her wealth at $800 million. The other 45 percent is $800 million in film, royalties, and touring.

According to the New York Times, Swift’s The Eras Tour grossed a record-breaking $2.077 billion in ticket sales across 149 shows. Specifically, the tour made $2,077,618,725 after selling 10,168,008 tickets. The subsequent movie, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, grossed over $261 million worldwide.

Next, $150 million of her net worth comes from her homes in NYC, Beverly Hills, Rhode Island, and Nashville. While she’s bought and sold quite a few homes, which all contributed to her overall net worth, she still has a few homes, according to Elle Decor.

In 2011, she spent $2.5 million on a Nashville mansion that’s worth at least $6 million today. Swift also bought two adjacent penthouses in Tribeca, New York for $19.95 million back in 2014, which she bought after she purchased the Rhode Island compound 2013 for $17.75 million.

And in September 2015, Taylor paid $25 million for a Beverly Hills mansion previously owned by Samuel Goldwyn. It’s worth around $70 million today.

Her past brand partnerships with Elizabeth Arden, Target, Stella McCartney, and Covergirl, as well as her private jets give her another $50 million to her net worth.

Getty Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens

Not only is Kelce’s net worth $90 Million, but he makes $17 million a year, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Over the years, according to the outlet, Kelce has earned millions from his football career with the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2013, he signed a four-year, $3.12 million, but then in 2016, he signed a five-year, $46 million extension. He’s signed several multi-million dollar contracts.

In addition to his NFL salary, he makes $5 million per year from endorsements with brands like Nike, Papa John’s, State Farm, T-Mobile, Walgreens, DirecTV, and many more.

But the wealth doesn’t stop there! Back in 2022, he and his brother Jason Kelce created the podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce. The following year, they signed a $100 million deal with Amazon’s Wondery podcast service.

In 2019, he paid a little under $1 million for a Kansas City, Missouri mansion. Four years later, he paid around $5 million for another mansion in the same town.

Do Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Have a Pre-Nup?

While nothing has been confirmed, Kelce and Swift will probably have a pre-nup in place since there’s billions between them.

Matrimony attorney Ken Jewell told NewsNation that Swift could probably put an intellectual property clause in the pre-nup. He said, “Not that she wouldn’t share part of the income with him, but when you do a hybrid, for example, 30% of the income is marital, and 70% is separate.”

Marilyn Chinitz, an expert in marital and family law, also theorized to the outlet that they won’t split the pre-nup: “It’s too complicated. It just creates a huge mess.”