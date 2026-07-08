New Details About Taylor Swift’s Wedding Dress Have Finally Been Revealed

Taylor Swift’s wedding dress is no longer a mystery.

Days after the singer married Travis Kelce during their star-studded July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden, new details have emerged about the custom Dior Haute Couture gown she wore to walk down the aisle.

According to People, Taylor’s bespoke bridal look was designed by Dior creative director Jonathan Anderson and featured a “long veil and train” while staying true to the style fans have come to associate with the pop superstar.

“She looked so beautiful,” a source told the outlet. “It didn’t stray from her style.”

Taylor and Travis Coordinated Their Wedding Looks

Getty Taylor Swift attended Game Three.

Swift wasn’t the only one wearing a custom design. According to the outlet, both the bride and groom wore one-of-a-kind Dior creations by Jonathan. Travis wore a custom white tuxedo, while Taylor completed her bridal look with Christian Louboutin shoes and Cartier jewelry.

The designs were created at Dior’s famed atelier in Paris, marking another milestone for Jonathan, who joined the French fashion house in 2025.

Jonathan Called the Experience “Emotional”

Getty Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift about to kiss.

Creating Taylor’s wedding dress became a career first for the designer. According to Dior, the gown was Anderson’s first couture wedding dress created for a world-renowned celebrity.

Speaking with WWD after the wedding, Jonathan reflected on the experience, saying it was a “joy” working with Swift. “We became very good friends,” he said. “It’s an emotional thing doing someone’s wedding.”

The Wedding Was Designed Like a Fairytale

Getty Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift

The dress was only one part of an elaborate celebration.

Sources previously told People that Madison Square Garden was transformed into what guests described as a whimsical secret garden. Attendees entered through a peach-colored entrance before making their way into a reception inspired by blooming rose gardens and lush forests filled with towering trees and greenery.

“The whole evening felt very guest-centric,” one source shared. “There was always something to do, see or play. There was never a dull moment.”

Taylor and Travis Announced Their Engagement in 2025

Taylor and Travis announced their engagement in August 2025 after nearly two years together. Their July 3 wedding brought together hundreds of family members, friends, and celebrity guests for one of the year’s most anticipated celebrations.

While many details of the ceremony remain private, new glimpses into Taylor’s bridal look continue to give fans a closer look at the couple’s unforgettable day.

The Wedding Was Held at Madison Square Garden

Getty Workers adjust curtains inside Madison Square Garden.

The wedding itself was just as unforgettable as the couple’s custom looks. Held at Madison Square Garden, the celebration reportedly welcomed between 500 and nearly 1,000 guests from across the worlds of music, sports, film, and television. Celebrity attendees included Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Stevie Nicks, Gigi Hadid, Zoë Kravitz, Jack Antonoff, Andy Reid, George Kittle, Suki Waterhouse, and Graham Norton, making it one of the most star-studded weddings of the year.

Guests also stepped into a completely transformed Madison Square Garden. The venue was redesigned into a whimsical secret garden, featuring a peach-colored entrance, rose garden-inspired reception spaces, towering trees, and lush greenery throughout the arena. To keep the celebration private, attendees were required to follow a strict no-phone policy, allowing Swift and Kelce to celebrate their big day away from the public eye.