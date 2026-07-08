Photo: Rapper Ice Spice Shows Off Enormous $50,000 Diamond Tongue Piercing

Ice Spice just debuted a striking new piece of jewelry.

The 26‑year‑old rapper flashed a diamond‑studded tongue piercing courtesy of her go‑to jeweler, Benny the Jeweler. In a clip he shared on Instagram on July 8, the camera zooms in on the oversized gem before cutting to Ice Spice showing it off in a selfie, tongue out and sparkling.

Benny claimed in his caption that the custom creation is the “biggest tongue ring in the world” — and priced it at a jaw‑dropping $50,000.

“Biggest tongue ring in the world made for @icespice 50 k in the tounge !” he wrote on Instagram. “@icespice flawless diamond made with 18 k gold!👅👅.”

How Ice Spice Originally Became a Star

One of the first moments the rapper — whose real name is Isis Gaston — captured the public’s attention with actually had nothing to do with her rapping. She originally went viral for dancing in a TikTok challenge video, according to Billboard.

“It was so funny — I was already working on my first song ever that I was recording. I had already wrote little raps and sh-t before that, [but] it took me a lot to get to recording. I was halfway done with it when I did the ‘Buss It’ challenge. When I saw it going so viral, I was like, ‘Damn, imagine that was my song I was twerking to,’ ” she told the magazine back in 2023. “The next month, I put out my first song and took it from there.”

Since then, she has released several hit songs that have landed in the top 10 of the Billboard charts. Among her most popular songs are two collaborations with fellow lyricist Nicki Minaj: “Princess Diana,” and “Barbie World,” the latter she made for the mega-hit film. She is also known for her collaboration with U.K. singer PinkPantheress called “Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2,” and her feature on Taylor Swift’s “Karma.” The rapper finally released her highly anticipated debut album “Y2K” back in 2024.

How the Rapper Elegantly Deals With Critics

In a 2025 interview with NYLON, Ice Spice showed strength when reacting to critics of her musical artistry: “I think my mistake was basically… What’s the word? Letting people feel like they were right a little bit,” she said. “Like people were trying to say that I’m not a lyricist, and I just kind of went in with the attitude of ‘Yeah, they’re right. I’m not.’ But it’s just not true.”

“I didn’t really feel like having to prove that,” she continued. “But I figured I’d let you know that I definitely knew I was [a lyricist]. The whole time. I just let them say what they want and be happy with that.”

She has since proven haters wrong. She has received four Grammy nominations, including best rap song and best new artist. Despite being the focus of a lot of commentators, she made a mature decision about gossiping.

“I do believe everything is a butterfly effect and a domino effect,” she also said in her NYLON interview. “Everything’s connected, so I wouldn’t even want to talk down on anyone because who knows who might bump into each other later.”