Keith Richards Gives Shocking Detail on How Long ‘The Rolling Stones’ Top Hit Took to Create

When the Rolling Stones would write certain songs, it would only take four or five days. There was a pattern there. However, when it came time to record “Start Me Up,” it was a longer process. It took years. About 10 of them.

“I remember ‘Start Me Up’ was 10 years from the writing of it to when it came out,” Keith Richards, The Rolling Stones guitarist among other things, told People.

Getty INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 13: Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones performs onstage at SoFi Stadium on July 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“It’s like wine, good wine, some of it’s better aged,” Richards continued, before revealing, “I remember the first hundred takes were reggae rhythm. It went through a lot of styles before we said, ‘Hey, why don’t we just play rock and roll?’”

Richards then said, “That’s the one that made it.”

Richards in an archived web interview, detailed the long process.

Getty (left to right) Bass player Ronnie Wood, singer Mick Jagger, and guitarist Keith Richards of British rock group the Rolling Stones perform on stage in June 1976. (Photo by Express/Getty Images)

The (Long) History of ‘Start Me Up’

Somewhere in the middle of a break, just to break the tension, I just… (mimics hitting guitar chord) and we hit the – Charlie and I hit the rock and roll version. And five years later, when somebody sifted all the way through these – after about 70 takes of Start Me Up and found that one in the middle, you know, it was just buried in there. Nobody remembered cutting it (laughs), nobody remembered doing it. You know, it was like time out kind of thing. And so we leapt on it and we did a few overdubs on it and… It was like a GIFT, you know, like all songs are gifts really.

And it’s an excuse to listen to it …

Play

There were countless takes with the reggae version, and after some attempts, Richards even said to scrub the tape. Record producer and musician Chris Kimsey, who also has a history of working with Paul McCartney and Elton John, brought it back. He ignored Richards’ request a few years later and presented them to lead singer Mick Jagger.

Getty 21st August 1976: The Rolling Stones headline the Knebworth Festival. Left to right: percussionist Ollie Brown, singer Mick Jagger and guitarist Keith Richards. (Photo by Graham Wood/Evening Standard/Getty Images)

After some new drafts of lyrics, they recorded at a mobile recording unit in Paris.

“He’d give it the full performance, moving all over the place,” Kimsey told U Discover Music in 2025. “It was great to watch and equally great to record. He knows how to work a microphone.”

It took from January 1978 to June 1981 (off and on) just to record it.

Worth the Wait

The lyrics were sharpened and it ultimately turned into metaphors for motorcycles. “Start Me Up.”

In 1981, when the song came out, it reached the Top 10 in the United Kingdom and the US. Number One in Australia and the Billboard Top Tracks.