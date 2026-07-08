Dylan Wolf: 5 Fast Facts About the Reality Star Rumored to Be Bunnie XO’s New Beau

While fans were saddened to hear that Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll are calling it quits, Bunnie hasn’t let the impending divorce dampen her spirits.

Instead, the 46-year-old podcasting queen has been hitting the town, spotted at a Nashville bar with a younger man on her arm — much younger: Dylan Wolf, 24-year-old reality show star.

Eyebrows were raised even higher when the two were reportedly spotted (per TMZ) “passionately making out” on the Fourth of July — and were then seen together the following night.

So who is the young reality star who’s attracted the attention of Jelly Roll‘s ex?

1. He Opened Up His Life to Cameras for Calabasas Confidential

Prior to his alleged dalliance with Bunnie XO, Dylan Wolf was best known for being part of the cast of “Calabasas Confidential.”

The reality show, which dropped on Netflix back in May, focused on a group of young people living large in Calabasas, one of L.A.’s ritziest neighborhoods.

“In the new reality series, streaming now, the children of the city’s elite are all grown up and returning to their parents’ estates after four years away at college,” detailed Tudum in its synopsis of the show. “Among the crew are Preston Pippen (son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen and ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ star Larsa Pippen), Raine Michaels (daughter of music icon and ‘Rock of Love’ star Bret Michaels), Hercy Miller (son of hip-hop mogul Master P and younger brother to rapper Romeo) and Suede Brooks (yes, the influencer found “yacht-hopping” with Drake).”

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2. He’s a Legit Rodeo Cowboy

According to Wolf’s Tudum bio for “Calabasas Confidential,” he’s earned a “reputation as a player with a bad boy streak,” although “he’s quicker to describe himself as a mama’s boy.”

Since his high school years, Wolf has been aspiring to become a Calabasas cowboy. That, his bio notes, has included “working with horses” and “riding bulls in local rodeos.”

3. He’s Been Linked to the Daughter of a ‘RHOBH’ Star

In late 2025, Just Jared reported that Dylan Wolf was spotted holding hands with Delilah Belle Hamlin while the two went on a coffee run.

Hamlin, of course, is the daughter of soap star-turned-“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” standout Lisa Rinna and her husband, actor Harry Hamlin.

At one point, Wolf was seen kissing her forehead; alas, it appears that rumored romance didn’t last long, ending nearly as quickly as it had begun.

4. He Had a ‘Rocky End’ to His High School Years

Netflix Dylan Wolf in a scene from ‘Calabasas Confidential.’

Wolf’s “Calabasas Confidential” bio states that he endured “a rocky end to high school,” which left him “still working on finding his footing in the friend group post-college” after graduating.

“Loyalty is just a word to some people,” he told Tudum, adding, “Nothing was held back this summer.”

5. He’s Insisted Bunnie Is Just a ‘Great Friend’

While TMZ claims to have video (yet to be shared on the site) of Bunnie locking lips with the “Calabasas Confidential” star, he claims they’re just pals.

In fact, Wolf told TMZ that Bunnie is simply a “great friend,” and there’s nothing romantic going on between them.