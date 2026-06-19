Jelly Roll Speaks Out on Bunnie Xo Divorce — ‘We Will Always Be Best Friends’

Jelly Roll is putting speculation about his breakup with Bunnie Xo to rest. During a recent concert appearance, the country star took a moment to address the end of his marriage and directly confront rumors that have circulated online since news of the divorce filing became public.

The Former “American Idol” mentor made it clear that he had no interest in letting false narratives take hold.

‘Nobody Cheated on Nobody’

“I wasn’t going to talk about this tonight, but while we’re talking about liars, the internet is a liar too,” he told the crowd.

Jelly said he was making the statement only once and wanted fans to hear it directly from him.

As rumors about the split continued to spread online, Jelly Roll used the moment to shut down one allegation in particular.

“Me and my wife are best friends. We will always be best friends. We just got off the phone earlier today. Nobody cheated on nobody.”

He also encouraged fans to listen to Bunnie’s recent episode of her “Dumb Blonde” podcast, where she spoke candidly about the breakdown of their marriage.

“She just did a whole podcast about it. You can go watch it. Every word of it is the truth.”

Jelly made it clear there is no animosity between them despite the end of their romantic relationship. “That will be my best friend forever.”

A Friendship That Continues Beyond Marriage

Getty US rapper Jelly Roll and his wife Bunny XO attend the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year gala at the LA Convention Center in Los Angeles, February 2, 2024.

Despite the separation, both have emphasized that their bond remains intact.

Jelly publicly thanked Bunnie while speaking to fans and reflected on the decade they had spent together.

“Bunnie, I love you, baby. Thank you for those 10 years. They were incredible. Thank you for the next 10 years of friendship and 20 beyond that.”

The emotional message echoed what Bunnie has also shared publicly in recent days. While the marriage may be ending, both appear committed to maintaining a close relationship moving forward.

For now, Jelly Roll says there is one thing fans should know above all else: the internet does not have the full story.

Bunnie Xo Recently Shared Her Side of the Story

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Just hours before Jelly’s video, Bunnie opened up about the split during her podcast, revealing that a Mother’s Day argument became a major turning point in the relationship.

She explained that communication had long been one of the couple’s biggest challenges and said they often struggled to address issues directly.

According to Bunnie, years of bottled-up frustration eventually surfaced during a disagreement, leaving her emotionally drained.

“I just looked at him, and I said, ‘Well, file the [Expletive] divorce papers,'” she recalled.

After leaving their home, the pair spent weeks apart without speaking. During that time, Jelly followed through and filed for divorce.

Getty Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO

“During that, he was so mad, and we were so emotional that he ended up doing exactly what I told him to do and filing the divorce papers,” she said.

Even so, Bunnie insisted the decision was not something she truly wanted.

“Was this divorce mutual? No. It was not mutual, even though I told him to file the divorce papers. I was speaking out of anger and just frustration. But was it necessary for us to have a wake-up call and for us to start having these real conversations? Absolutely.”