Michael Bublé is ‘Heartbroken’ Over Losing Friend He Called a ‘Beautiful Human Being’

Michael Bublé is among the many stars and fans grieving the death of beloved comic Tom Dreesen, who died at age 86 on June 17, 2026, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The next day, the music icon and coach on “The Voice” shared a heartfelt tribute to Dreesen, a revolutionary comedian who opened for Frank Sinatra for 14 years, per THR, and made hundreds of TV appearances on classic shows, including 61 times on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” and many visits to his dear friend David Letterman’s nighttime show.

Michael Bublé Says He Wanted to ‘Be Just Like’ Tom Dreesen

Getty Actor Tom Dreesen attends the premiere of ‘I’m Dying Up Here’ at DGA Theater on May 31, 2017, in Los Angeles

Bublé began his tribute by writing that he was “heartbroken to hear about the passing of my friend Tom Dreesen,” and then continued, “Tom was one of the greats. An incredible comic, a true gentleman, and a beautiful human being. More than anything, I admired the way he lived his life. Watching how he treated people, carried himself, and moved through the world made me want to be just like him.”

“All my love to his family, friends, and everyone who was lucky enough to know him,” Bublé concluded. “Rest easy, Tommy. ❤️”

Midday on June 17, Dreesen’s son shared the news of his dad’s passing on Facebook, telling fans, “My sister and I regret to inform you that our father passed away at 5:50 this morning. He wanted you all to know how much joy you brought him through the years. He said to tell you that he loved you all. May he rest in peace.”

According to Variety, Dreesen died a week after his fourth and last TV appearance on “Comics Unleashed With Bryon Allen,” whom he mentored for years. No details on the cause or manner of his passing have been given.

Other Celebrities Have Paid Tribute to Tom Dreesen

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Many other famous friends have been stunned and saddened by Tom Dreesen’s passing, including Letterman.

“Tom was the first comedian I met at Comedy Store in 1975,” Letterman wrote in a tribute post. “We became friends immediately. He had wisdom and endless stories. Everyone admired him, looked up to him and wondered if he ever stopped talking. He never did, he never will. We love him for that. We’ll miss the stories. God bless you Tom.”

“SNL” alum Kevin Nealon responded to Letterman’s post by sharing, “Loved that guy. He was such an inspiration. Always admired his tenacity as a comic. Such a pro. Buckets of Integrity. I loved the way he would engage all of us by tapping or resting his hand on our shoulder as he would share his south side of Chicago stories…many of which I had already heard but loved hearing again . So long Tom. RIP”

Another fellow comedian, Dane Cook, commented, “He was truly one of the kindest people I’ve met in life. This one hurts. So many comedians sharing stories about Tom today and they all include how kind he was.”

Brad Garrett chimed in, “Such a sweet, funny man. Rest well, Tommy.”

Actor Gary Sinise shared a lengthy tribute, too, writing, “This morning America lost one of our great comedians and patriots, and I lost a dear friend. Tom Dreesen died at 86 years old. He was a special person, a U.S. Navy veteran with a tremendously charitable heart.”

Noting that Dreesen served as a Gary Sinise Foundation ambassador for many years, the actor said Dreesen was “hilarious, always could make us laugh and such a good friend.”