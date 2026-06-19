Bunnie Xo Says Jelly Roll Is Already Dating After Split

Jelly Roll is moving forward after his split from wife Bunnie Xo — and according to Bunnie herself, he’s already back in the dating world.

During the Thursday, June 18, episode of her “Dumb Blonde” podcast, Bunnie shared an update on where she and the country star stand following news of their divorce.

Bunnie Reveals Both of Their Dating Status

“Has my husband started dating? Yes, he has—and we’re happy for him,” she said. “And I’m excited to discover myself single.”

The podcast host made it clear there is no animosity between the former couple despite ending their nearly decade-long marriage.

In fact, Bunnie enthusiastically encouraged fans to shoot their shot with the “Need a Favor” singer, who has been open about his health journey and recent 200-pound weight loss.

“Daddy Roll is probably in his finest season,” she said. “He looks so good. He is healthier than he’s ever been.”

Joking about his newfound confidence, she added, “He’s even started dating, which is great. I love that. So, his DMs are open.”

While Bunnie is supportive of her ex moving on, she said she has no plans to jump into another serious relationship anytime soon.

“Your girl is not going to ever be in another relationship. I’m sorry to break your heart, guys,” she quipped. “I’m about to be a player.”

Bunnie Opened Up About What Led to the Split

In addition to revealing that the “American Idol” artist-in-residence is back on the market, Bunnie addressed speculation surrounding the breakup.

She shut down rumors of infidelity and emphasized that the split was amicable.

“Nobody cheated,” she said, adding that Jelly Roll “has always been my best friend and I love that man more than life itself.”

“You guys have seen how I ride for that mofo. Even to this day, behind the scenes, your girl is still riding for that man—and I always will,” she continued.

Reflecting on their relationship, Bunnie added, “We saved each other. We served our purpose for each other.”

She added that an argument on Mother’s Day was the breaking point.

“I just looked at him, and I said, ‘Well, file the [expletive] divorce papers,’” she recalled of the argument.

Court records show the “Son of a Sinner” singer ended up filing for divorce in Williamson County, Tennessee, on May 18.

The filing reportedly lists May 9 as the couple’s date of separation and cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Bunnie Has Been Hinting About the Split

Ahead of the news becoming public, Bunnie hinted at a new chapter in her life by sharing a photo of herself in lingerie on Instagram Stories alongside the message, “She’s getting her sparkle back.”

The divorce has sparked widespread public interest, prompting Jelly Roll’s 18-year-old daughter, Bailee Ann, to defend her family’s privacy.

“Worry bout your house – not mine,” she wrote in a social media post.

Bailee Ann also suggested she may address the situation further in the future, adding, “I’m not speaking on it – yet.”