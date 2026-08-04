Dua Lipa & Callum Turner Look Amazing in First Red Carpet Appearance as Newlyweds at ‘One Night Only’ Premiere

English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa and her husband, actor Callum Turner, turned heads as they attended their first red carpet event together as newlyweds.

The couple tied the knot on Sunday, May 31, in an intimate ceremony in the English capital of London, the city in which both of them were born. They were surrounded by the people who matter most to them.

Making their red carpet debut as husband and wife, Lipa, 30, and Turner, 36, showed up together at the New York City premiere of Turner’s new movie, “One Night Only.”

They both looked absolutely incredible and only had eyes for each other as Will Gluck’s romantic comedy was screened to an audience for the first time.

Dua Lipa & Callum Turner Dazzled at the ‘One Night Only’ Premiere

Getty Dua Lipa and Callum Turner at the premiere of “One Night Only.”

Both Dua Lipa and Callum Turner made the kind of stylish fashion statements expected of them at the “One Night Only” New York City premiere.

Per Hello!, Lipa wore a form-fitting black Ferragamo gown that bore a plunging neckline, a halter neck, sheer paneling, and a delicate train that trailed behind her. To accessorize, she wore chunky jewelry and shiny diamond earrings, with her hair pulled back in a sleek ponytail.

Turner opted for a navy suit that included a double-breasted jacket, with a yellow button-up shirt underneath it. He accessorized with a striped brown tie and black dress shoes.

Both Lipa and Turner appeared to enjoy a lovely date night watching Turner in action in his new movie.

What Is ‘One Night Only’ About?

Getty The “One Night Only” cast at the movie’s premiere.

“One Night Only” hits theaters on August 7 and you should undoubtedly consider going to watch it.

Per IMDb, the plot of the film is as follows: “Two New Yorkers search for love on the one night of the year when sex is legal.”

Appearing alongside Callum Turner are the likes of Monica Barbaro (as Turner’s love interest), Maya Hawke, Julia Fox, Molly Ringwald, LeVar Burton, Okieriete Onaodowan, Este Haim, Ziwe, King Princess, Ben Marshall, Nicholas Braun, Quintessa Swindell, and Michelle Hurd.

Turner’s acting career continues to go from strength to strength. This year, as well as “One Night Only,” he also starred in the satirical tragicomedy thriller movie “Rosebush Pruning.”

His upcoming projects include productions on both the big and small screens. Movie-wise, he will star in the remake of the 1981 psychological horror film “Possession” alongside Margaret Qualley and Paul Dano. He will also appear in the romantic comedy-drama movie “Alone Together.” Neither film has a release date at this stage.

He will also appear in ten episodes of the sci-fi drama series “Neuromancer,” which will release on Apple TV next year. The cast of that one also includes the likes of Briana Middleton, Joseph Lee, Mark Strong, Clémence Poésy, Peter Sarsgaard, and Emma Laird.

We’ll look forward to seeing all of Turner’s new work and wish him all the success in the world with “One Night Only.”

Callum Turner’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.