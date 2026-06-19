Dua Lipa & Hubby Receive Invite to ‘Anti-Paparazzi Sanctuary’

International pop megastar Dua Lipa and husband Callum Turner dazzled fans with a subdued wedding. The smaller-than-anticipated event did disappoint by any means.

Now, the power couple is well on their way, enjoying their honeymoon before getting back to business. The newlyweds have last been sighted in Rome, taking in the sights and landmarks.

Speculation has now run rampant about their next steps, with experts believing their upcoming destination is Civita di Bagnoregio. The quaint VIP getaway is roughly 90 minutes away from Rome.

The town known as the “Dying Town” has been a magnet for Hollywood elites such as Harry Styles, who owns a property in the region.

But that’s where things get interesting. Civita di Bagnoregio is a well-known hotspot. So, the mayor of a neighboring town, Luca Beraldo, has offered Dua Lipa and Callum Turner the ultimate “anti-paparazzi sanctuary” in the town of Celleno Vecchia.

Celleno does not have the fame of Civita di Bagnoregio. Still, that won’t take away from it becoming an idyllic destination for the newly married couple. As Mr. Beraldo’s offer stated, the plan is to shut down the entire medieval ghost town, along with public law enforcement and private security, to allow the famous couple a private stay that no five-star hotel can guarantee.

Mr. Beraldo posed a question to Dua Lipa and Callum Turner: Are you ready for our beauties?

The couple won’t be able to say no once they see what they’ll be getting into.

Where Will Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Stay If They Take Up Offer?

Celleno Vecchio is a charming, modern-day small town with a medieval ghost town attached. The Daily Telegraph ranked it among its top 25 ghost villages in Italy, showcasing its breathtaking views and cozy, timeless charm. It’s the sort of place that folks dream about, getting away from the hustle and bustle of modern life.

Celleno also boasts the distinction of being Italy’s “Cherry Town.” Its world-renowned cherry production keeps the town alive, while ensuring that the village’s roughly 1,200 residents maintain local roots.

The village is close enough to Rome that Dua Lipa and Callum Turner won’t have to go through half of Italy to reach their next destination. The following drone footage, courtesy of Mayor Beraldo, provides an overhead view of the picturesque location.

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The offer sounds nice, but would Dua Lipa and Callum Turner take it up? That’s another answer entirely.

Celebrity Couple Would Have Hard Time Passing Up Offer

The celebrity couple will be hard-pressed to find a more stunning location to stay, particularly free of charge.

Yes, that’s right. Mr. Beraldo’s offer comes without any charge, exclusive perks, and no strings attached. While that’s one of the best parts of being famous, the fact is that Celleno’s invite is a testament to the hospitality of Italian folks.

There’s an entire country wanting to shower Dua Lipa and Callum Turner, the world’s hottest couple at the moment, with the best it has to offer.

Fans will be waiting to see where the couple next lands. But if they “ghost” for a couple of days, chances are they’re staying in Celleno Vecchio. If so, good luck trying to spot them.