Jonathan Knight Reveals He and Brother Jordan Have More in Common Than Fans Realize

HGTV star Jonathan Knight has returned to the network with a reboot of “Crashers” one year after his beloved “Farmhouse Fixer” was canceled.

However, Jonathan isn’t the only one in his family with a passion for renovation.

Jonathan and Jordan’s Shared Passion

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According to the “Rock the Block” alum, his brother Jordan Knight — with whom he’s performed in the boy band New Kids on the Block for decades — has been bit by the “renovation bug.”

Jordan was previously appeared on various HGTV series, including the “Farmhouse Fixer” spinoff, “Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp,” and “Rock the Block” season 6, during which he was teamed up with Jonathan.

While the brothers did not win the competition series, Jonathan revealed that the experience sparked something in his brother.

“We pitched a [show about] renovating ’80s houses and the timing couldn’t work out, but my brother, after doing ‘Rock the Block,’ he’s got the renovation bug,” Jonathan told Realtor.com earlier this month. “He’s actually renovating his house now so, yeah, he’s got the bug. He loved being on ‘Rock the Block,’ so who knows?”

Jordan previously shared his excitement about joining his brother on “Rock the Block,” telling Entertainment Tonight that he “said yes right away.”

“Honestly, I thought he was going to say no,” Jonathan admitted. “Because this is like a grueling schedule, and it’s something unlike anything else. I mean, we just got off a tour.”

While Jordan may have been bit by the renovation bug, Jonathan said he and bandmate Donnie Wahlberg are the two he’d trust the least with power tools.

“Only because they’re left-handed,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “Statistics show left-handed—It’s dangerous.”

Jonathan Knight Revives ‘Crashers’

Shortly after wrapping season 7 of “Rock the Block” with partner Brooke Hogan, Knight jumped into his new series. Despite the excitement surrounding the revival of “Crashers,” Knight revealed he was initially hesitant to accept the offer.

“I’m like, those are some big shoes to fill,” he told Realtor.com.

He later shared during an interview with HGTV that he reached out to fellow design star Alison Victoria — who previously starred in a “Crashers” spinoff, “Kitchen Crashers”.

“It’s an honor I get to do this. I absolutely love working with HGTV. At the same time, we’ve had legends host this show before me, and to step into their boots — it’s quite an honor,” he said. “I talked to Alison Victoria before I decided to do the show. It’s very different from anything else I’ve done.”

He added, “Thank goodness I did two seasons of ‘Rock the Block’, because that really prepared me for the chaos that is a 72-hour renovation. It’s been really fun. We do construction in a completely different, chaotic way, but we have to do that to get it done.”

Despite the end of his beloved “Farmhouse Fixer,” Jonathan told one fan that he’s still “working on a few” old house renovations.

“Old homes will always be my first love,” he shared via Instagram.

The “Crashers” reboot kicked off on HGTV June 8, and, according to Jonathan, he’s “six for six” on making families cry this season.

“It’s tears of joy. And you know, it’s just it it makes sleepless nights so worth it,” he gushed.