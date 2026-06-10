Jonathan Knight Was ‘Hesitant’ to Join ‘Crashers’—Why He Ultimately Agreed

After Jonathan Knight’s renovation series, “Farmhouse Fixer,” was canceled by HGTV in June 2025, Knight was offered a chance to return to the network.

Despite initially considering turning down the offer, the former boy band member ultimately revived HGTV’s hit series “Crashers.” Now, the New Kids on the Block star explains why he was “hesitant” to accept the offer.

Jonathan Knight Revived ‘Crashers’

During an interview with Realtor.com, Knight admitted he was “a little hesitant” to accept HGTV’s offer.

“Crashers” is a reboot of classic series such as “Kitchen Crashers,” hosted by “Sin City Rehab” star Alison Victoria, “Room Crashers,” hosted by Todd Davis, and “Yard Crashers,” hosted by Matt Blashaw.

“I’m like, those are some big shoes to fill,” Knight told Realtor.com of his hesitation.

Knight told HGTV that he reached out to Victoria before agreeing to revive “Crashers.”

“It’s an honor I get to do this. I absolutely love working with HGTV. At the same time, we’ve had legends host this show before me, and to step into their boots — it’s quite an honor,” he explained. “It’s very different from anything else I’ve done. Thank goodness I did two seasons of ‘Rock the Block’, because that really prepared me for the chaos that is a 72-hour renovation. It’s been really fun. We do construction in a completely different, chaotic way, but we have to do that to get it done.”

He added that his shy personality was also a factor as he was uncomfortable with ambushing strangers in public.

“I was like, ‘Wait a minute. You want me to walk up to strangers while they’re shopping around, minding their business, and then here comes me with two cameras, a sound man, producers, everything, and strike up a conversation?'” Knight recalled.

Despite the nerves, he pushed through and found immediate success.

“It was nerve-wracking the first couple times, and then I just kept saying to myself, ‘It’s OK. You can do this.’ That definitely helped with the anxiety of approaching strangers,” he told Realtor.com

Why Jonathan Knight Agreed to Star in ‘Crashers’

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During his chat with Realtor.com, the “Rock the Block” star explained why he put his hesitation aside and jumped all in.

“I always say you have to say yes to things that scare you and then they become less scary,” he told the outlet. “Now I’m just walking through a store like, ‘Hey, what are you doing?'”

Knight admitted that his recognizable face from decades performing with NKOTB caused some eager fans to quickly agree to appear on the series.

“A lot of people when I walk up, I’m like, ‘Do you want me to renovate this place?’ And they’re like, ‘Yes!’ I’m like, ‘Wait, you don’t even know what the deal is or anything. You cannot say yes just because you know who I am,'” he recalled. “I’m like, ‘No, you’re saying yes too fast.'”

Knight opened up about his experience filming during a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“Well, there’s two there’s two reactions. There’s always the catch where people look at me, and they’re like, ‘You’re a scammer. You’re a liar. Get your cameras and get out of my face,'” Knight shared. “And then there’s a reaction when it’s all done, and they walk into the space, and that is just the best feeling ever. Oh my God.”

He added, “I have cried a few times on this show. But, I’m happy to say I am six for six for homeowners crying when they come back to see the reveal.”