Marvel Studios Teases MCU’s Future at SDCC Ahead of ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Marvel Studios made a triumphant return to San Diego Comic Con’s Hall H this weekend.

As the President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige led the showcase, which featured major announcements and star-studded cast appearances that offered fans a glimpse at what’s ahead for the MCU as “Doomsday” looms closer.

“Avengers: Endgame” Returns to Theaters

Feige kicked off the showcase by announcing the return of “Avengers: Endgame” to theaters on Sept. 25.

“The world’s a different place, but reminding all of us what’s it was like to be in that theater together cheering along, enjoying that crazy enthusiasm…is why we’re re-releasing ‘Avengers: Endgame,'” he said.

The encore screening will include an exclusive look at “Avengers: Doomsday.”

Ryan Gosling is Ghost Rider

Before Marvel’s SDCC showcase kicked off, attendees claimed they could hear the sound of a motorcycle engine revving inside Hall H.

This, we now know, was a nod to Ghost Rider making his debut in the MCU.

Slated for release in 2028, the film stars Ryan Gosling as the title character, with Shawn Levy in the director’s chair. This also marks another upcoming collaboration between the two, who are working together on “Star Wars: Starfighter.”

“Wow. Is this really happening? As you know, this is a character I’ve wanted to play for a very long time,” Gosling said.

Jon Bernthal Teases ‘Spiderman: Brand New Day’

Jon Bernthal speaks onstage during the 2026 Comic-Con International: San Diego – Marvel Studios Hall H presentation at San Diego Convention Center on July 25, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

While excitement continues to build for “Avengers: Doomsday,” Marvel fans have another blockbuster just around the corner. “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” swings into theaters this Friday, July 31.

One of the film’s stars Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle/The Punisher) stopped by Hall H to share an exclusive clip with fans.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” reunites Tom Holland with co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. “Stranger Things” star Sadie Sink also joins the cast in an undisclosed role.

‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Cast Gathers at SDCC

(L-R) Winston Duke, Paul Rudd, Letitia Wright, Danny Ramirez, Simu Liu, Anthony Mackie, Kevin Feige, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Robert Downey Jr., Pedro Pascal, Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, , Tenoch Huerta, Kelsey Grammer, Rebecca Romijn and James Marsden speak onstage during the Marvel Studios Panel at 2026 San Diego Comic-Con on July 25, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

A handful of the “Avengers: Doomsday” cast members gathered on stage at Hall H to celebrate the release of the upcoming film, set for a December 18 theatrical release.

Attendees were treated to exclusive footage from the film that showcased the rivalry between Dr. Doom and the Fantastic Four.

The studio also released another theatrical poster, giving fans a full look at Doom.

As the film’s archvillain, Robert Downey Jr spoke to the crowd, encouraging them to join Doom’s team.

“Decisions will have to be made,” he said. “Your either on the side of the good guys or perhaps, you may consider the alternative of joining the family of Doom.”

Tickets are on sale now to see the film in InfinityVision.

Marvel Greenlights ‘Black Panther 3’

(L-R) Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, David Jonsson and Ryan Coogler speak onstage during the Marvel Studios Panel at 2026 San Diego Comic-Con on July 25, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Disney)

Marvel confirmed that Black Panther 3 is part of its upcoming slate. Oscar-winner Ryan Coogler will return to direct. The film is set to premiere Dec. 15, 2028.

While details are under wraps, David Jonsson (“Alien: Romulus”) will portray T’Challa’s son, who was introduced in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The film will follow his character as he comes of age and takes on the mantle of the Black Panther.

Jonsson joined Coogler and fellow cast members Letitia Wright and Winston Duke on stage at Hall H for the announcement.

“I want to say thank you so much,” Jonsson said on the Hall H stage. “Thank you to this amazing family that I have the honor and the privilege and blessing to join.”