Tom Holland & Zendaya Recreate Iconic Spider-Man Photos 10 Years Later

It’s been 10 years since the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming, which is where Tom Holland and Zendaya first met. And to celebrate this incredible accomplishment ahead of the release of their newest film, the couple recreated a few of their most iconic photos together.

Sony Pictures Nederland shared a video on Instagram, showing snaps from the first press tour as well as photos taken recently. Zendaya reshared the video on her Instagram story.

“10 years ago already. 😭 #SpiderManBrandNewDay,” the caption read.

The couple has been busy traveling and promoting their new films, The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Tom Holland & Zendaya Recently Got Married

In a recent interview, Holland had fans everywhere swooning when he referred to Zendaya as his wife for the very first time, when asked during an appearance on the July 22 episode of The Dish who he would like to take on a vacation to Greece.

“I think probably my wife would be pretty good,” Holland replied. “It would be a bit strange if I went, ‘Sorry babe, I’m gonna take Matt (Damon) actually.’”

But that’s not all. In an interview with Esquire that was published in June 2026, Holland proved just how in love with his wife he truly is.

“For me, I found my person,” the actor told the outlet. “She’s my best friend, and I’m the happiest I ever have been when I’m with her, but I also have never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period.”

News of the two’s marriage got out when Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach, said in March that the “wedding has already happened. You missed it.”

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” Final Trailer Released

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The release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day is just a few days away, so in anticipation, the final trailer has been released. And there’s a lot to see and be excited for.

According to the official synopsis, Holland’s character Peter Parker will be “fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him.”

“And the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control,” it continued. “But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves – a powerful villain no one can even see.

“The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.”

And with that, according to Variety, the trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day ranks as the biggest movie trailer launch with 719 million views, with Avengers: Doomsday behind them with 503 million views over 24 hours. Holland’s upcoming movie is also Disney’s most-viewed trailer in history.

Along with Holland and Zendaya. The movie stars Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. It is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Rachel O’Connor, with Louis D’Esposito and David Cain serving as executive producers.

The movie will be in theaters on July 31.