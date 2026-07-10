Zendaya Reveals Which Tom Holland Spider-Man Film Is Her Favorite

Zendaya is one of the most talented Gen Z actresses in the business. She has held a variety of notable roles, including Mary Jane Watson in the most recent stint of Spider-Man films. The beloved actress has heavily enjoyed her time within the MCU, but she recently revealed that she has a favorite of her husband’s superhero films.

Tom Holland is quickly becoming one of the most prominent figures in the MCU. Holland has had four standalone films, including “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” set to air in late July, as well as three other MCU appearances. While Zendaya hasn’t been a part of every single one of her partner’s MCU appearances, she is an integral part of his standalone films. She has seen Holland’s Spider-Man at his highest highs and his lowest lows, which is why it’s somewhat surprising her favorite Spider-Man film is “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Is One of Zendaya’s Comfort Films

As part of a promotional campaign for the upcoming film, Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon read humorous reviews of their previous films, provided by Letterboxd. They read reviews of each of Holland’s previous trilogy, in order. Fairly early on within the video, Zendaya revealed that her favorite Holland Spider-Man film is actually the first. This is somewhat unsurprising since it is likely the film where she and now-husband Holland first met.

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The incredibly talented actress went on to say that the movie is her comfort film, and she “feels good” every time she watches it. It might not be the most groundbreaking of the Spider-Man films, but it is certainly a fan-favorite, especially for the way it introduced the beloved cast. “Spider-Man: Homecoming” easily makes each of the pivotal characters feel more fleshed-out than ever before. Even Peter Parker’s famous bully, Flash Thompson, played by Tony Revolori, is compelling in his own way.

Based on several moments within the film, it is quite easy to understand why Zendaya considers “Spider-Man: Homecoming” a “comfort film.” It features Spider-Man at his genesis. He had been the Wall Crawler for several months at that point, but the first movie is really where he becomes the “Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.” The cast’s energy and relationships are so palpable that the movie is considered an integral part of any MCU marathon. Later films definitely raise the stakes, but the original film is widely considered the most grounded of Holland’s Spider-Man movies.

The Original is the Most Grounded of Holland’s First Spider-Man Trilogy

The movie might contain several cameos from Iron Man, as well as a technologically advanced suit, but its still incredibly refreshing to see Spider-Man go toe-to-toe with one of his original villains. Michael Keaton plays an incredible Vulture, especially given the character’s realistic motivations. When even the villain is at least somewhat likable, it becomes slightly clearer why Zendaya ranks the original film above the others.

Getty Cast of Spider-Man Homecoming

However, the way Zendaya says “Homecoming is my favorite of the first trilogy,” raises an incredibly interesting point. It’s entirely possible that “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” could be the starting point for a second Holland Spider-Man trilogy. If this were the case, Holland might become the quintessential Spider-Man actor, at least in the eyes of this and future generations.

All in all, “Spider-Man: Homecoming” is an incredible movie. It introduced audiences to the endearing energy that is the crux of each movie. The movies are easily all about Spider-Man, but they are equally about his relationships and how he maintains them throughout his career. Arguably the best film to demonstrate that is the original. Zendaya clearly has excellent taste, as usual.