Chat With ‘General Hospital’s Hottest Young Couple This Weekend

One of fans’ favorite “General Hospital” couples will be doing an online Zoom together this Sunday, July 12. Braedyn Bruner who plays Emma Scorpio-Drake, and Giovanni Mazza who plays Gio Palmieri are teaming up to do an online Zoom chat for fans. They they will answer questions, talk about the show, and interact with fans in the chat.

Giovanni Mazza posted an announcement of the Zoom on his Instagram with a couple cute photos of him and Braedyn:

Zoom With Braedyn And Giovanni Details

You can buy tickets online from the event site at Coastal Entertainment Productions. The event begins at 7.30 P.M. EST on Sunday, July 12. It’s a 75-minute event, so there should be plenty of time for fans to ask questions. The pair will also tell stories, talk about their time on the show, and much more.

There are several different ticket tiers available according to the event site:

You can get General Admission tickets for $25 which will allow you to ask questions in the group chat of the Zoom. There are only 50 of these tickets available.

If you want to appear on screen with Braedyn and Giovanni you can purchase “Zoomie” level tickets for $40. There are only 15 available and you must know how to use Zoom to appear on screen with them.

If you’re a super fan of Gio and Emma, you can get SuperZoom tickets. There are 25 of these tickets available. They cost $99 plus tax each.

But you get to appear on screen with the actors for the entire 75-minute event and you get an additional 30-minute event with them after the main event is over. You also get a two-minute-long video from the actors sent to you within seven days of the event. Those videos are not personalized, but they’re still a nice keepsake.

Tickets are still available, so don’t wait to get them if you want to attend.

Supercouple GEmma

Gio and Emma, nicknamed GEmma by fans, are one of the most popular younger couples on “General Hospital”. Their relationship developed slowly after Emma returned to Port Charles to live with her grandmother and attend school.

Emma’s grandmother is Anna Devane. Her mother is Robin Scorpio. She quickly became the center of the younger characters on the show and had chemistry with Gio from the start.

When Gio found out at the Nurse’s Ball that Brook Lynn Quartermaine was actually his biological mother who had given him up for adoption, he was devastated. Emma helped him through that crisis. And their friendship blossomed into one of the most stable relationships on the show.

Off Screen, They’re Best Friends

Part of their on-screen chemistry is due to the fact that off-screen the two are “best friends”. They support each other wonderfully and that care and concern comes through in their on-screen romance. You can see for yourself how much their on-screen friendship bleeds through to their on-screen relationship by hanging out with them this Sunday, July 12, at their interactive Zoom event.