Meet ‘General Hospital’’s Steve Burton in Orlando Next Month

If you are a fan of “General Hospital”’s Steve Burton, you can meet him in person in August in Orlando, FL. Steve Burton is a scheduled guest at Nostalgia Con. Nostalgia Con takes place in Orlando, FL at the Orange County Convention Center August 7-9.

General Admission tickets for the con start at $29. VIP tickets are available starting at $165. You can get a photos and autographs with Steve Burton and a slew of other performers. Steve Burton recently posted confirmation that he is appearing at Nostalgia Con on his Instagram.

“General Hospital” fans know Steve Burton best as Jason Morgan. But Steve was also on “The Young And The Restless”. And he is the voice of popular protagonist Cloud Strike in “Final Fantasy VII”.

Nostalgia Con is a nationwide series of cons that bring together a lot of famous actors from popular late 1900s and early 2000s shows, video games, and movies.

Nostalgia Con founders describe it as:



“ a captivating 90s to early 2000s themed event, adorned with top-notch artists, celebrity guests, vendors, and music from that bygone era. Join us for an enchanted respite from the humdrum of reality as we collectively indulge in an unforgettable experience of nostalgia.”

Jason Morgan’s Return To “General Hospital”

Steve Burton took a break from “General Hospital” for a few months to spend time with his family and to work on several other projects. In addition to voice work he has a fitness and lifestyle business with his wife.

But Steve is set to return to “General Hospital” on July 13 when his character Jason Morgan is freed from a WSB prison. Back in March he left the show when Jason Morgan was arrested for shooting WSB director Cullum. Jason didn’t shoot Cullum, but he took the fall to protect Rocco.

Now, Cullum is dead and Jason is coming home. Josslyn Jacks made a deal for his release with the WSB director Z. Jason will be a free man.

Britt will be able to stay in Port Charles too, because she’s free of Sidwell and Cullum. And she recently found out she doesn’t have Huntington’s disease. The path should be clear for Jason and Britt to start a life together.

The Future May Not Be Bright For Jason And Britt

But things are never that simple in Port Charles. Expect lots of external pressures to keep these two from getting a happy ending. Some “General Hospital” spoilers indicate that Jason may come home from prison with a new outlook on life.

If Jason decides to give up his life of shady dealings to settle down and focus on a new life with his son and Britt, that could definitely cause waves in Port Charles. Sonny, Carly, Elizabeth, and many others depend on Jason to help them solve big problems.

You can solve the problem of never having met Steve Burton in August though. Book tickets today for Nostalgia Con. Photo ops and autographs should be available closer to the convention date.