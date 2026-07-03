General Hospital Rewrote Britt’s Deadly Diagnosis

This week, “General Hospital” did what fans suspected it would do back when Britt Westbourne came back from the dead. The soap retconned Britt Westbourne’s Huntington’s diagnosis. That resolves a storyline that would have inevitably ended in her death and opens the door for her to remain in Port Charles.

Britt’s “Death”

Britt’s Huntington’s diagnosis was a major part of her original story line. It also became the driving force behind her return after her “death.”

Back in 2023, when Britt was attacked by the serial killer known as The Hook while trying to save Josslyn Jacks, she used the opportunity to fake her death.

At the time, Britt believed she was dying from Huntington’s disease. She wanted to spare her loved ones the heartbreak of watching her slowly deteriorate and die.

Cullum helped her fake her death and gave her what he claimed was an experimental medication. As long as she continued working on Cesar Faison’s secret fusion device, he promised she would keep receiving the treatment.

Even after Jason discovered she was alive and living at Five Poppies, Britt continued working on the project in secret so she could keep getting the medication.

Cullum Reveals Britt’s Diagnosis Was Fake

In the July 2 episode of “General Hospital,” Cullum told Joss and Cassius that Britt never had Huntington’s disease. He admitted that he faked her diagnosis years ago as part of his plan to manipulate her into completing Cesar Faison’s final project.

The medication Cullum had been supplying to keep Britt working was nothing more than saline. All this time, Britt believed she was successfully slowing down the progression of Huntington’s disease. But she never had it to begin with.

This revelation changes Britt’s story forever. Instead of facing a slow decline and a tragic death, she now has the chance to live a full life.

But is that really possible for Britt? After years of lies, schemes, and making plenty of enemies at General Hospital and throughout Port Charles, she may not be able to start over. Her past decisions may make it impossible for her to move forward with her life.

Britt’s Future in Port Charles

On the surface, finding out she doesn’t have Huntington’s disease should be good news. Britt and Jason have declared their love for each other. She has built a strong bond with her birth son Rocco. And she even has her old job back at General Hospital. That doesn’t necessarily mean her future is bright, though.

Right now, Britt is facing kidnapping charges for taking Rocco on the run with her. Lulu and Dante don’t want her anywhere near Rocco. Jason is locked up in a WSB prison. And many of Port Charles’ most influential residents don’t trust or like her.

When Britt learns that Cullum faked her diagnosis, she may decide to stay and rebuild the life she thought she was going to lose. Or she may choose to leave Port Charles behind and start over somewhere new, putting her past mistakes and painful memories in the rearview mirror once and for all.