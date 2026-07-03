General Hospital: Wes Ramsey Returns As Peter August

Wes Ramsey returned to General Hospital in the July 2 episode, and it looks like he’s going to continue to torment Anna. Anna’s mental health crisis may not be as under control as she told Felicia and Dr. Laurent.

Wes Ramsey initially returned to “General Hospital” back in January as a hallucination. Anna conjured up the hallucination when she believing that Cesar Faison was holding her at Wyndemere . Really though, it was Cullum who was holding her captive.

Peter August’s Return

It was very clever to bring Peter August back as a hallucination. Peter August was killed back in 2022 by Felicia. And not in the ambiguous “is this person really dead?” way that soaps often kill people. Felicia watched Peter August die, and so did viewers.

It was announced earlier that Wes Ramsey was returning as Peter August. And fans wondered how the show would get past August’s very visible on-screen death. And they did it by bringing him back as a figment of Anna’s imagination.

Ramsey said in an interview with TV Insider that it “made a lot of sense that Peter would be a symbolic manifestation of Anna Devane’s guilty conscience, based on some of the things she’s gone through in her life.”

As Anna worked on her mental health at the clinic in France her mental state seemed to be improving. Was her progress all a ruse so that she could get back home to Port Charles? It seems likeit was. Peter August is going to continue to be a presence in Anna’s life even after she gets back to Port Charles.

Peter August Isn’t Going Anywhere, Yet

In the Soap Opera Digest Summer Preview the General Hospital’s head writers indicated that Anna’s hallucination of Peter August is going to be a big part of her story as she returns to Port Charles. They said:

“Anna has the goods on Cassius but struggles to get the word out while institutionalized in France. We’ll begin to see the long-term effects of her imprisonment and gaslighting at Cullum’s hands. Any happy reunions with friends and family are colored by counsel from a less-than-reliable source. We’ll see echoes of Anna’s earliest incarnation as she returns to Port Charles with deadly intentions.”

So it appears that Anna will be reverting to some of her old WSB ways, and that she’s going to be influenced by her hallucination of Peter August. It will be very interesting to see how Peter August’s influence affects her relationship with Felicia.

Anna’s Return May Not Be A Happy One

The Anna that returns from France isn’t going to be the reliable, rational, Police Commissioner that her friends and granddaughter have been missing. When Anna is under Peter August’s influence, she could become a threat that no one in Port Charles will see coming.

It looks like Wes Ramsey will continue to reprise his role as Peter August, at least for the summer. Anna’s due for a juicy storyline, so it will be exciting to see how Wes Ramsey’s return, even as a hallucination, will influence Anna.