Ashley Tisdale Beaming With Joy Alongside Mini-Me Daughter as Fans Gush

Actress and singer Ashley Tisdale was glowing alongside her mini-me daughter Emerson Clover on her 41st birthday.

The former Disney Channel star, who was also a panelist on “The Masked Dancer,” has quite the multi-dimensional career. In 2022, she launched her own wellness and self-care brand, Being Frenshe, and has continued to pursue work in acting and music.

In her personal life, Tisdale married musician Christopher French in September 2014. They started a family in 2021, welcoming daughter, Jupiter Iris French, five. Three years later, Tisdale gave birth to another daughter, Emerson Clover French, one.

Ashley Tisdale Celebrates Birthday Alongside Daughter

Yesterday, July 2, Tisdale celebrated her 41st birthday. In an Instagram post shared the following day, on July 3, the “He Said She Said” hitmaker was captured outdoors while sitting on a blanket next to several pieces of fruit.

The former “High School Musical” star was snapped wearing a button-up knitted cardigan paired with a long skirt. She opted her hair down and held on to the arms of her mini-me daughter while she flashed a radiant smile.

As Emerson sat in her lap, she held her head back.

“Thank you all for the birthday wishes!! 41, let’s have some fun,” she wrote in her caption.

Fans Wish Ashley a Happy Birthday

Following the upload, fans of Ashley rushed to the comments section to wish her a happy birthday on her big day.

“Happy birthday, queen!!! Love and admire you so much, this is your day and year!!!” one user wrote.

“Happy Birthday. So proud of what you achieved with Being Frenshe,” another person shared.

“Happy bday Ashley, may all your wishes come true and thank you for giving us a childhood we’ll never forget,” a third remarked.

“Hope you had the best bday,” a fourth said.

Ashley Describes Motherhood as ‘Life-Changing’

In May, Ashley honored Mother’s Day with a wholesome Instagram post that documented photos of herself with her children from throughout the years.

In her caption, she penned a sweet message about motherhood.

“Becoming a mom has been the most beautiful, grounding, life-changing, rewarding and chaotic chapter yet. Every day I’m learning, growing, and trying my best,” she wrote.

“Nothing could’ve prepared me for this kind of love. Happy Mother’s Day.”

Last year, the family celebrated Jupiter’s fourth birthday with a Munchkinland-themed party, where Ashley opened up about her kids growing up fast.

“I can’t explain the feeling when your kid turns 4, I know it’s still little but it’s like they grew up overnight,” she said.

“I love every single thing about this girl and I know she’s gonna do something really special in this world. My greatest joy in life is being her mom. The biggest thank you to @michellerogers_styling for helping us create Jupiter’s dream party,” Ashley continued.

In April, Ashley also honored her husband on Instagram for his birthday, writing: “I’m always inspired by you and even when it gets challenging (let’s be real, you’re a Taurus) you always know how to turn it around! You’re a good one Charlie Brown, me and the girls are SO lucky to have you.”